Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - The Law Office of Hernandez & Hamilton, P.C., a distinguished criminal defense law firm based in Tucson, Arizona, is pleased to announce its official name change to Hernandez | Hamilton | Lamoureux P.C. This rebranding marks a significant milestone in the firm's continued growth, reflecting its expanded team and commitment to providing exceptional legal representation in high-profile criminal cases across Arizona and the United States.

With over 90 years of combined experience, the attorneys at Hernandez | Hamilton | Lamoureux P.C. have been leaders in criminal defense, advocating passionately for clients facing serious charges in both state and federal courts. The addition of Emily Lamoureux as a partner brings a wealth of legal expertise, reinforcing the firm's capabilities and reputation in handling complex criminal matters.

The firm is recognized for its strategic, team-based approach to criminal defense, ensuring that each case receives individualized attention and meticulous preparation. Hernandez | Hamilton | Lamoureux P.C. maintains a selective caseload, allowing for a more focused and personalized approach to achieving favorable outcomes for clients.

In addition to their aggressive trial advocacy, the firm's attorneys are known for their skillful negotiation strategies. Whether negotiating settlements or preparing for trial, Hernandez | Hamilton | Lamoureux P.C. works tirelessly to protect the rights and interests of their clients.

The firm, located in downtown Tucson, has earned a national reputation for excellence in criminal defense. Its attorneys represent clients in high-profile cases across the country, consistently achieving favorable outcomes in complex legal matters. As the firm enters this new chapter, the name change to Hernandez | Hamilton | Lamoureux P.C. symbolizes both its legacy of success and its forward-looking vision for the future.

For more information about the firm's legal services, recent case successes, or to schedule a consultation, contact Hernandez | Hamilton | Lamoureux P.C. at (520) 882-8823 or visit www.hhlaz.com.

