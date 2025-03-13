Westwood, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Luxury Pools By MF, a newly established company specializing in custom gunite pools, officially launched on December 1, 2024. Founded by Michael Freiberger, the owner of MF Landscape & Design, LLC, the company now serves homeowners across Massachusetts, including Westwood, Needham, Dover, Wellesley, Newton, Weston, Natick and the surrounding communities. The launch marks an expansion into luxury outdoor living, offering high-end pool design and construction services.

With years of experience in landscape design, Michael Freiberger recognized a growing demand for premium outdoor installations across Massachusetts. In recent years, the number of homeowners looking for innovative ways to enhance their outdoor spaces, like constructing custom spas and outdoor kitchens, has sharply increased. This demand, combined with his hands-on experience working with clients, led to the creation of Luxury Pools By MF. With the new business, the landscape designer ensures clients are served by a seasoned team of professionals dedicated to luxury service.

Luxury Pools By MF designs and builds custom gunite pools Massachusetts that blend seamlessly with existing landscapes, creating personalized outdoor retreats for homeowners. Despite being newly launched, the company is backed by years of experience in high-end outdoor designs. Michael Freiberger and his team have worked with hundreds of clients, gaining a deep understanding of what homeowners seek and the gaps in the market. By curating services to meet these demands, Luxury Pools By MF ensures every project aligns with the client's lifestyle and preferences.

The founder also plans to bring other factors that have made MF Landscape & Design, LLC stand out in the competitive market. These factors include a commitment to quality craftsmanship, a detail-oriented approach to design, clear communication, and a strong emphasis on customer collaboration.



As Luxury Pools By MF grows, the focus remains on providing homeowners with high-quality and innovative solutions for outdoor living. The company's expansion into custom pool design allows Massachusetts residents to work with a team that understands both landscaping and pool construction. Michael Freiberger and his team are prepared to exceed client expectations and transform outdoor spaces across the state.

About Luxury Pools By MF:

Luxury Pools By MF is a newly launched company that designs and constructs custom gunite pools and high-end outdoor living spaces across Massachusetts. As a sister company to MF Landscape & Design, LLC, Luxury Pools By MF combines expertise in landscaping and pool design to create fully integrated outdoor environments. The company serves homeowners across Westwood, Needham, Dover, Wellesley, and surrounding areas, offering various services, including pool construction, custom spas, outdoor kitchens, water features, and lounge areas.

