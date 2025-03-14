SOUEAST Illuminates Middle East Landmarks, Showcasing a New Urban Mobility Vision

DOHA, Qatar, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUEAST Motor has launched its "Lighting Up the Middle East" campaign, a grand light show event illuminating some of the region's most iconic landmarks. This initiative highlights the brand's commitment to redefining urban mobility and reflects its core philosophy, "EASE YOUR LIFE".

A Multi-Nation Spectacle

Since its launch on February 17, SOUEAST has brought stunning light displays to Aspire Tower (Qatar), Erbil 1 Tower (Iraq), and Avenues Mall (Kuwait). Each activation transformed these landmarks into showcases of SOUEAST's 'Ease Orange' lighting, featuring the brand's slogan and flagship SUV models. The dazzling displays have captivated over a million viewers, reinforcing SOUEAST's presence in the region.

"Our light show covers five landmarks across the Middle East, each representing the modern urban life," said Mr. Alex Tan, Vice President of SOUEAST International."This is more than a display-it's a connection between the brand and users."

Lighting Up Qatar: A Grand Beginning

The Aspire Tower in Doha served as the first stage. Its history of hosting the Asian Games flame made it the ideal site to represent SOUEAST's new era of mobility. The "Ease Orange" glow, alongside the S09, S07, and S06 SUV models, turned the tower into a beacon of innovation.

Erbil 1 Tower: A Vision in Orange

On February 20, SOUEAST's activation at Erbil 1 Tower in Iraq introduced a full-building LED showcase, projecting the brand's models and messaging. The Erbil 1 Tower symbolizes economic growth and urban vibrancy, which is the perfect stage for SOUEAST's vision of connected, effortless mobility.

Kuwait's Skyline Shines Bright

By February 24, the light show reached The Avenues-Kuwait. The illuminated SOUEAST branding and model animations added a dynamic touch to the cityscape, reflecting SOUEAST's ambition to integrate modern mobility with urban life.

A Continuing Celebration

Since January, SOUEAST has strengthened its presence in the Middle East through model launches, sales expansions, and brand activations. With more illuminations planned over the next month, the campaign continues to engage millions, inviting users to embrace an effortless, connected urban mobility.

