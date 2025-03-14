Most studies of European 100% renewable energy overlook pumped-hydro energy storage (PHES), for the following, incorrect, reasons: there are few PHES sites; more dams on rivers are required; large areas of land are flooded; large amounts of water are required; there is a heavy environmental cost; and the capital cost of PHES is high. All these perceptions are wrong. Winter energy in Europe With its northerly latitude, winter solar availability in Europe is poor. In winter, a decarbonized Europe will rely mostly on solar energy generated in the south and wind energy in the north. Large-scale long-duration ...

