Wood Mackenzie reports that the United States installed around 4. 7 GW of new residential PV capacity in 2024. From pv magazine USA The residential solar industry in the United States experienced one of its most difficult years in recent memory as installations nationwide declined 31% compared to 2023. The 4. 7 GW installed in 2024 marked the first annual contraction of the industry since 2017, said Wood Mackenzie. Last year was predicted to be a year of recovery off the slowed growth of 2023, but challenges persisted. Chief among those challenges were higher-for-longer interest rates, state policy ...

