4basebio Plc - RBC Capital Markets initiates research coverage
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
14 March 2025
4basebio PLC
("4basebio" or the "Company")
RBC Capital Markets initiates research coverage
Cambridge, UK, 14 March 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces that RBC Capital Markets has initiated research coverage of the Company, which can be found on the Company's website https://www.4basebio.com/investors/analyst-coverage/.
Notes to Editors
About 4basebio
4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.