PR Newswire
14.03.2025 08:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

4basebio Plc - RBC Capital Markets initiates research coverage

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

14 March 2025

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

RBC Capital Markets initiates research coverage

Cambridge, UK, 14 March 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces that RBC Capital Markets has initiated research coverage of the Company, which can be found on the Company's website https://www.4basebio.com/investors/analyst-coverage/.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO

+44 (0)1223 967 943

Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Joint Broker

RBC Capital Markets

Rupert Walford / Max Avison / Kathryn Deegan

+44 (0)20 7653 4000

Joint Broker

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.


