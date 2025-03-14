Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

14 March 2025

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

The Company announces that Alastair Laing (Chief Executive Officer) and Hassan Raza (Portfolio Manager) of CG Asset Management Limited, the Company's Investment Manager, will present CG Asset Management's Quarterly Update for Q1 2025, which will include an update on the Company, live via Investor Meet Company on 9 April 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 8 April 2025, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CG Asset Management via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cg-asset-management/register-investor

Investors who already follow CG Asset Management on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

