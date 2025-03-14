P3C Technology and Solutions plans to initially produce the 30 cm2 modules at a pilot 60 MW manufacturing facility. P3C Technology and Solutions, a spinoff of India's IIT-BHU Varanasi, is currently testing new perovskite solar modules, with the assessments being conducted by the country's National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). The largest devices measure 30 cm2 with 15% efficiency. "We have been working on PSC technology for the last 5 years and now have reached this size," Sooraj Kumar, CEO and co-founder of P3C Technology and Solutions, told pv magazine. Next is a host of external durability ...

