Scientists in China have analyzed the impact of soiling of PV module performance and have found that tilt angle has the greatest impact, followed by irradiance intensity and dust deposition density. A research group led by scientists from China's Northeast Electric Power University (NEEPU) has analyzed the performance of dusty PV modules under varying irradiance intensities and tilt angles. Furthermore, the group was able to create a model to predict maximum power loss based on irradiance intensity, tilt angle, and dust deposition density. "This article introduces an innovative quadratic model ...

