Concirrus: If AI Is Good Enough for Government, It's Good Enough for Insurance

LONDON, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI to Replace Civil Servants and Save £45 Billion: What Does This Mean for Insurance?

The UK government is betting big on AI. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to replace civil servants with artificial intelligence, calling the state " overcautious and flabby " and promising sweeping reforms. The goal? To cut inefficiencies and save taxpayers £45 billion through automation.

With thousands of government jobs under review and AI well-suited for routine tasks, the civil service could unlock unprecedented efficiency - saving an estimated £45 billion while empowering its workforce

Will the Government's use of AI legitimise its use in wider industry? Are their parallels within insurance?

The insurance industry faces the same challenges as a market that's burdened with time-consuming, manual data entry and administrative tasks. AI is poised to change that by automating these processes, allowing underwriters to focus on higher-value decisions, resulting in faster, more accurate quotes, better risk management and a more competitive insurance market.

Much like in government, AI can reduce operational costs in insurance by eliminating repetitive tasks such as keying (and re-keying) submissions, document analysis, and manual risk evaluations. By leveraging AI, insurers can significantly speed up the quote process, improve efficiency and lower premiums.

Rewriting the Underwriter job description

However, AI isn't replacing underwriters; it's redefining their roles. As Starmer put it, "No person's time should be spent on a task where AI can do it better, quicker, and to the same high quality."

For underwriters, this signals a shift from administrative work to strategic decision-making, portfolio expansion, and coverage innovation. Instead of spending time on data entry or outsourcing submissions for manual processing, underwriters will be free to focus on evaluating complex risks and maximising capacity deployment.

AI won't make you obsolete; but your competitors using it might

As the government leads the charge in AI-driven reform, the insurance sector must follow. AI is not just a tool for cost-cutting, it's a powerful driver of efficiency, customer experience, and competitive advantage.

The question is no longer if AI will reshape underwriting but how quickly insurers will adopt it. Those who embrace AI may well outpace their competitors. Those who don't? They risk being left behind, because AI won't replace underwriters - but underwriters who use AI will replace those who don't.

