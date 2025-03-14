Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
[14.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.03.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|11,936,600.00
|EUR
|0
|114,089,750.89
|9.5580
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|13.03.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|968,116.14
|96.0433
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|13.03.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,548,461.40
|110.1204
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|13.03.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,227,737.41
|116.0301
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|13.03.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|50,876.00
|GBP
|0
|5,743,862.99
|112.8993
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|13.03.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|47,291.00
|EUR
|0
|5,069,461.52
|107.1972
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|13.03.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|14,996.00
|CHF
|0
|1,454,449.20
|96.9891
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|13.03.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|80,831.00
|USD
|0
|883,211.90
|10.9266
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|13.03.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,843,812.00
|GBP
|0
|18,394,809.43
|9.9765
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|13.03.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|395,971.00
|USD
|0
|4,382,881.81
|11.0687
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|13.03.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|399,772,471.78
|107.4644
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|13.03.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|638,744.00
|SEK
|0
|6,414,879.70
|10.0430
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|13.03.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|137,934.00
|SEK
|0
|1,476,040.88
|10.7011
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|13.03.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,147,541.00
|SEK
|0
|12,115,770.46
|10.5580
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|13.03.25
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|SEK
|0
|300,221.21
|10.7260
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|13.03.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,372,002.62
|10.4015
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|13.03.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,870,471,620.84
|98.9668
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|13.03.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,601,971.50
|10.8600
