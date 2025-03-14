Rystad Energy says Australia will miss its 82% renewables target by 2030 by 17% even under its most optimistic scenarios, with gas expected to play a key role in energy security and the transition. From pv magazine Australia Rystad Energy said Australia will fall 17% short of its 82% renewable energy target by 2030 under its most optimistic scenarios, with gas remaining critical to energy security. Rystad forecast capacity shortfalls driven by the retirement of coal and gas plants, including Yallourn West and Eraring, by 2028 in New South Wales (NSW), South Australia (SA), and Victoria. The research ...

