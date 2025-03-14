JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Compulsory Redemption of Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Compulsory Redemption of Shares and Total Voting Rights

14 March 2025

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement of the Company released on 26 February 2025.

Completion of Compulsory Redemption of Shares

Further to the announcements made by the Company on 7 November 2024 and 26 February 2025, the Company today announces that, on 13 March 2025 (being the Redemption Date), it effected a compulsory partial Redemption of 7,352,941 Ordinary Shares, which will result in the return of an aggregate amount of US$29,999,999.28. On this basis, approximately 10.87% of the Company's total issued share capital has been redeemed pursuant to the Redemption.

The Redemption was effected at a Redemption Price of US$4.08 per Ordinary Share from all Shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings of Ordinary Shares as at the close of business on 13 March 2025 (being the Redemption Record Date). The Redemption Price, which was determined by the Board, represented the NAV per Ordinary Share as published on 21 February 2025 (being the most recently published month-end NAV of the Company prior to the announcement made by the Company on 26 February 2025).

Following the Redemption, the Company now has 60,320,352 Ordinary Shares in issue and, with effect from today, the Ordinary Shares will trade under the new ISIN number: GG00BPNZ7G17. Shareholders' existing share certificates for the Ordinary Shares subject to the Redemption will be cancelled and new certificates will be issued for the balance of their holding of Ordinary Shares. It is expected that new share certificates will be dispatched by 1st class post at the risk of Shareholders by 27 March 2025.

It is expected that payments of Redemption monies will be paid either through CREST (in the case of Ordinary Shares held in uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of Ordinary Shares held in certificated form) by 27 March 2025.

As mentioned in the announcement made by the Company on 26 February 2025, with respect to any potential further returns of capital in the longer term, Shareholders should note that the Board retains absolute discretion as to the execution, extent and timing of any further potential returns of capital. Further, the Company remains committed to its investment policy and specifically the strategy of realising the maximum value of investments and, having repaid all debt, returning capital to Shareholders, subject always to retaining sufficient funds to cover existing obligations and support certain existing investments to maximise their value. To that end, the Company will continue to assess its ability to make further returns of capital to Shareholders (as well as the manner in which they are made), and will seek to do so as and when it has sufficient cash reserves that are not otherwise required to support its existing investments to maximise value and/or to meet its existing obligations such as operational expenses.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the Company also notifies the market of the following:

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue as at 8.00 a.m. on 14 March 2025 was 60,320,352 with each Ordinary Share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 60,320,352.

This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

