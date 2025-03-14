Out of 6. 9 GW of prequalified battery energy storage systems (BESS), equal to 1. 9 GW derated capacity, about 1. 8 GW of derated BESS secured 15-year contracts in the UK's T-4 auction - nearly double last year's volume. Just a week earlier, the T-1 auction also set a record for BESS procurement. From ESS News The UK National Energy System Operator (NESO) has released the provisional T-4 Capacity Market Auction results for delivery in 2028-29 which targeted 43. 7 GW. The T-4 auction concluded on March 11, and 43. 1 GW was procured across 669 units. Existing tech made up around 40 GW, or 81% ...

