Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Riesige Kupfer-Anomalie entdeckt! Ist das der nächste Explorations-Jackpot?
WKN: A2QJ6V | ISIN: AU0000046732 | Ticker-Symbol: 996
Frankfurt
14.03.25
09:59 Uhr
0,372 Euro
-0,066
-15,07 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2025 18:54 Uhr
30 Leser
RENERGEN Ltd: RENERGEN Begins Commercial Liquid Helium Sales

Finanznachrichten News

JOHANNESBURG, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The long-awaited event of filling a helium container with liquid has now taken place, an achievement the Company is pleased to announce. It is being collected by the customer today.

After facing challenges cooling large iso-containers to the extreme temperatures needed for liquid helium storage (-269 degrees Celsius), we've implemented an effective alternate solution. We will now regularly fill smaller Dewars (250-500 litres) with liquid helium. This practical approach will continue until our plant reaches closer to nameplate capacity.

Our team began cooling the vessel on the 13th of March at 9:00 AM and completed the fill in the mid-afternoon.

The quality of both our LNG and liquid helium now exceeds minimum design specifications. We remain committed to increasing production and developing the Virginia Gas Project to its full potential.

Authorised by: Stefano Marani (CEO)

www.renergen.co.za

RENERGEN LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
JSE Share code: REN
ISIN: ZAE000202610
LEI: 378900B1512179F35A69
ASX Share code: RLT


