Byrna Technologies, Inc.: Byrna Begins U.S. Ammo Production, Establishing Domestic Capacity of 8 Million Rounds Per Year

ANDOVER, Mass., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that its first U.S.-based ammunition production facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana is now operational. Located just five miles from Byrna's existing launcher production facility, this expansion advances the Company's transition to fully domestic manufacturing, enhancing supply chain reliability and positioning the Company to meet growing demand with improved efficiency.

With the new facility, Byrna will have the capacity to produce 8 million rounds of its proprietary less-lethal ammunition per year. Production will initially be powered by three SAM machines and one Amtek machine, which are expected to reach full output by mid-April. Byrna relocated this equipment from South Africa under the oversight of COO John Brasseur. The facility operates on a 116-hour weekly schedule, running two shifts Monday through Thursday, plus a weekend shift. Byrna is also evaluating the addition of two more SAM machines, which would increase monthly output capacity by approximately 150,000 rounds.

"The opening of our ammo production facility in Fort Wayne ensures we can meet demand while maintaining the highest production standards," said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz. "Bringing ammo manufacturing in-house strengthens our ability to control costs, reduce lead times, and guarantee product consistency for our customers."

Brasseur, who managed the relocation and integration of production equipment, emphasized the seamless transition: "The facility looks fantastic, and the team is ready to go. This move allows us to produce at scale while maintaining flexibility to adjust production as needed."

By manufacturing domestically, Byrna is further aligning with its long-term goal of consolidating all production in the United States.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

