The Joint Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2024 Financial Results

- Grew revenue from continuing operations 10% annually and 14% quarterly compared to the same period in 2023 -

- Increased system-wide sales 9% for both the year and Q4 2024 -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The results of operations of the corporate clinics business segment have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented, and the following figures represent continuing operations unless otherwise stated.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

Grew revenue to $14.4 million, up 14% compared to Q4 2023.

Reported net income from continuing operations of $986,000, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $10.2 million, which included income tax expense of $11.2 million primarily to establish the valuation allowance against the company's deferred tax assets related to continuing operations, in Q4 2023.

Increased system-wide sales 1 9% to $145.2 million.

9% to $145.2 million. Reported system-wide comp sales 2 of 6%, up from 4% in Q3 2024.

of 6%, up from 4% in Q3 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:





$ in millions From Continuing

Operations From Discontinued

Operations Consolidated

Operations From Continuing

Operations From Discontinued

Operations Consolidated

Operations Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $2.1 $1.2 $3.3 $2.2 $1.8 $4.0

President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. Sanjiv Razdan, said, "In 2025, we are focused on bolstering our position as the leading chiropractic care provider, becoming a world class, pure play franchisor. We have begun executing initiatives to strengthen our core, reignite growth and improve both clinic and company level profitability. Already, in the fourth quarter of 2024, we have growing momentum with system-wide sales increasing 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

"Looking ahead, 2025 will be a year in transition. Refranchising will reduce revenue and corresponding expense as well as lower our overhead and increase our operating leverage. Today, the majority of our corporate portfolio is in final stages to sign Letters of Intent for refranchising, and some existing franchisees are planning to invest in more clinics, validating our strategic growth plan. To drive revenue growth, we will initiate dynamic revenue management, enhance our digital marketing and promotional calendar, and upgrade our patient facing technology. Increasing our organizational agility and innovation, in 2025, we will begin building infrastructure and testing elements to capture new markets and revenue channels.

_____________________________________

1 System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated or managed by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company's financial performance, because these revenues are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.

2 System-wide comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

"As the category leader with a premier national brand, attractive asset-light franchise model and extensive white space in the market, we have significant opportunities. Driving success, in 2026, we expect to grow net new clinic openings, system-wide sales, comp sales and Adjusted EBITDA. I am confident we will emerge as a stronger company."

2024 Annual Financial Highlights

Grew revenue to $51.9 million, up 10% compared to 2023.

Reported net loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million compared to $10.8 million in 2023.

Increased system-wide sales 3 9% to $530.3 million.

9% to $530.3 million. Reported system-wide comp sales 4 of 4%.

of 4%. Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:





$ in millions From Continuing

Operations From Discontinued

Operations Consolidated

Operations From Continuing

Operations From Discontinued

Operations Consolidated

Operations 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA $2.4 $9.0 $11.4 $4.5 $7.7 $12.2

2024 Full Year Operating Highlights

Performed 14.7 million patient visits, compared to 13.6 million in 2023.

Treated 957,000 new patients, compared to 932,000 in 2023.

Increased system-wide sales 3 9%, compared to 12% in 2023.

9%, compared to 12% in 2023. Delivered comp sales 4 of 4% on par with 4% in 2023.

of 4% on par with 4% in 2023. Sold 46 franchise licenses, compared to 55 in 2023.

Expanded total clinic count to 967, up from 935 clinics at December 31, 2023. Opened 57, refranchised 3, and closed 18 (including 3 relocations) for a total of 842 franchised clinics at December 31, 2024, compared to 800 at December 31, 2023. Refranchised 3 and closed 7 (including three non-traditional corporate units on Airforce bases) for a total of 125 company-owned or managed clinics at December 31, 2024, compared to 135 at December 31, 2023.



Financial Results for Fourth Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Compared to Dec. 31, 2023

Revenue increased 14% to $14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of revenue was $3.2 million, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting the associated higher regional developer royalties and commissions.

Selling and marketing expenses were $2.7 million, compared to $1.7 million, reflecting the strategic decision to continue to support the recently started marketing campaign. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased 5% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the prior year period. General and administrative expenses were $7.2 million, up from $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense was $37,000, compared to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income from continuing operations was $986,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, improving from a loss of $10.2 million dollars, or a loss of $0.69 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loss from discontinued operations was $3.7 million, or $0.25 per basic share, compared to $863,000, or $0.06 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss was $2.7 million, or $0.18 per basic share, improving from $11.0 million, or a loss of $0.75 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

_____________________________________

Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations, discontinued operations and net operations were $2.1 million, $1.2 million and $3.3 million, respectively, compared to $2.2 million, $1.8 million and $4.0 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Financial Results for Full Year 2024 Compared to Full Year 2023

Revenue was $51.9 million in 2024, up 10% compared to $47.0 million in 2023. Net loss from continuing operations was $1.5 million, or 10 cents per basic share, compared to $10.8 million, or 73 cents per basic share. Net loss from discontinued operations was $7.0 million, or 47 cents per basic share, compared to net income from discontinued operations of $1.0 million, or 7 cents per diluted share. Net loss was $8.5 million, or 57 cents per basic share, compared to $9.8 million, or 66 cents per basic share.

Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations, discontinued operations and net operations were $2.4 million, $9.0 million and $11.4 million, respectively, compared to $4.5 million, $7.7 million and $12.2 million, respectively, in 2023.

Balance Sheet Liquidity

Unrestricted cash was $25.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $18.2 million at December 31, 2023. Cash flow for 2024 included $9.4 million from operations from both continuing and discontinued operations and the net proceeds of the sales of clinics offset by ongoing IT capex and the $2.0 million first quarter 2024 repayment of the line of credit to JP Morgan Chase. Through this facility, we have retained immediate access to $20 million through February 2027. As of December 31, 2024, the federal tax return net operating loss carryforward was $9.1 million.

2025 Guidance

The company provided the following guidance for 2025.

System-wide sales are expected to be between $550 million and $570 million, compared to $530.3 million in 2024.

System-wide comp sales for all clinics open 13 months or more are expected to be in the mid-single digits, compared to 4% in 2024.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $10.0 and $11.5 million, compared to $11.4 million in 2024. The 2025 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA estimate includes an adjustment of $4.4 million related to, among other things, stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. The company will factor in any additional impairment or restructuring charges related to the refranchising should they occur.

New franchised clinic openings, excluding the impact of refranchised clinics, are expected to be between 30 and 40, compared to 57 in 2024.

Conference Call

The Joint Corp. management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the market close. Stockholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 1-(833) 630-0823 or (412) 317-1831 and ask to be joined into the 'The Joint' call approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

The live webcast of the call with accompanying slide presentation can be accessed in the IR events section https://ir.thejoint.com/events and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering conference ID 6931921.

Commonly Discussed Performance Metrics

This release includes a presentation of commonly discussed performance metrics. System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company's financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. System-wide comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release also includes a presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company's underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of historical net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses (which includes contract termination costs associated with reacquired regional developer rights), net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, stock-based compensation expenses, costs related to restatement filings, restructuring costs, litigation expenses (consisting of legal and related fees for specific proceedings that arise outside of the ordinary course of our business) and other income related to employee retention credits.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company's financial statements filed with the SEC.

Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents located at the end of this release. This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These measures will differ from net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We are not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, guidance for net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income (loss).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Specific forward looking statements made in this press release include, among others, that in 2025, we are focused on bolstering our position as the leading chiropractic care provider, becoming a world-class, pure-play franchisor; our initiatives to strengthen our core, reignite growth and improve both clinic and company level profitability; our belief that refranchising will reduce our overhead and increase our operating leverage; our expectation that to drive revenue growth, we will initiate dynamic revenue management, enhance our digital marketing and promotional calendar, and catch up on patient facing technology; our belief that by increasing our organizational agility and innovation, in 2025, we will begin building infrastructure and testing elements to capture new markets and revenue channels; our belief that we have significant opportunities; our belief that by driving success, in 2026, we expect to grow net new clinic openings, system-wide sales, comp sales and Adjusted EBITDA; our confidence that we will emerge as a stronger company; and our 2025 guidance for system-wide sales, system-wide comp sales for all clinics open 13 months or more; Adjusted EBITDA, and new franchised clinic openings, excluding the impact of refranchised clinics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, our inability to identify and recruit enough qualified chiropractors and other personnel to staff our clinics, due in part to the nationwide labor shortage and an increase in operating expenses due to measures we may need to take to address such shortage; inflation, which has increased our costs and which could otherwise negatively impact our business; our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics; our failure to refranchise as planned; short-selling strategies and negative opinions posted on the internet, which could drive down the market price of our common stock and result in class action lawsuits; our failure to remediate future material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, which could negatively impact our ability to accurately report our financial results, prevent fraud, or maintain investor confidence; and other factors described in our filings with the SEC, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024 and subsequently filed current and quarterly reports. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and is regularly ranked on the publication's "Franchise 500," the "Fastest-Growing Franchises," the "Best of the Best" lists, as well as its "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners." SUCCESS named the company as one of the "Top 50 Franchises" in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

- Financial Tables Follow -

THE JOINT CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,051,355 $ 18,153,609 Restricted cash 945,081 1,060,683 Accounts receivable, net 2,586,381 2,580,589 Deferred franchise and regional development costs, current portion 1,055,582 1,047,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,729,079 1,844,340 Discontinued operations current assets ($1.1 million attributable to VIEs as of December 31, 2024) 40,827,044 19,648,887 Total current assets 72,194,522 44,335,538 Property and equipment, net 3,166,882 3,805,887 Operating lease right-of-use asset 245,384 466,268 Deferred franchise and regional development costs, net of current portion 4,513,891 5,203,936 Discontinued operations noncurrent assets ($1.1 million attributable to VIEs as of December 31, 2023) - 33,142,084 Deposits and other assets 300,779 254,299 Total assets $ 80,421,458 $ 87,208,012 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,750,938 $ 1,253,816 Accrued expenses 1,505,827 1,157,822 Co-op funds liability 945,082 1,060,683 Payroll liabilities 3,551,173 858,862 Operating lease liability, current portion 448,285 412,601 Deferred franchise fee revenue, current portion 2,546,926 2,516,554 Upfront regional developer fees, current portion 288,095 362,326 Other current liabilities 603,250 483,249 Discontinued operations current liabilities ($7.1 million and $5.9 million attributable to VIEs as of December 31, 2024 and 2023) 37,714,200 25,468,169 Total current liabilities 49,353,776 33,574,082 Operating lease liability, net of current portion - 448,308 Debt under the Credit Agreement - 2,000,000 Deferred franchise fee revenue, net of current portion 12,450,179 13,597,325 Upfront regional developer fees, net of current portion 672,334 1,019,316 Discontinued operations liabilities, net of current portion ($1.2 million attributable to VIEs as of December 31, 2023) - 11,739,946 Deferred tax liabilities - 57,153 Total liabilities 62,476,289 62,436,130 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 15,192,893 shares issued and 15,159,878 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 14,783,757 shares issued and 14,751,633 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 15,192 14,783 Additional paid-in capital 49,210,455 47,498,151 Treasury stock 33,015 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 32,124 shares as of December 31, 2023, at cost (870,058 ) (860,475 ) Accumulated deficit (30,435,420 ) (21,905,577 ) Total The Joint Corp. stockholders' equity 17,920,169 24,746,882 Non-controlling Interest 25,000 25,000 Total equity 17,945,169 24,771,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 80,421,458 $ 87,208,012

THE JOINT CORP. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues: Royalty fees $ 8,840,890 $ 7,978,859 $ 32,144,796 $ 29,160,832 Franchise fees 925,184 703,072 2,997,850 2,882,895 Advertising fund revenue 2,525,307 2,277,481 9,180,281 8,321,043 Software fees 1,454,193 1,340,168 5,687,326 5,086,562 Other revenues 701,883 409,121 1,886,352 1,526,145 Total revenues 14,447,457 12,708,701 51,896,605 46,977,477 Cost of revenues: Franchise and regional developer cost of revenues 2,813,292 2,457,410 10,063,644 9,063,375 IT cost of revenues 371,499 382,577 1,453,011 1,417,270 Total cost of revenues 3,184,791 2,839,987 11,516,655 10,480,645 Selling and marketing expenses 2,741,200 1,663,768 10,923,342 8,689,664 Depreciation and amortization 345,530 329,919 1,363,453 1,278,148 General and administrative expenses 7,222,128 6,903,078 29,833,570 26,231,615 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 10,308,858 8,896,765 42,120,365 36,199,427 Net loss (gain) on disposition or impairment 10,124 (22,694 ) 14,642 (20,894 ) (Loss) income from operations 943,684 994,643 (1,755,057 ) 318,299 Other (income) loss, net (79,729 ) (4,138 ) (280,287 ) 64,293 (Loss) income before income tax expense 1,023,413 998,781 (1,474,770 ) 254,006 Income tax expense 37,000 11,177,392 62,142 11,023,411 Net loss from continuing operations $ 986,413 $ (10,178,611 ) $ (1,536,912 ) $ (10,769,405 ) Discontinued Operations: (Loss) income from discontinued operations before income tax expense (3,883,748 ) (1,142,713 ) (6,780,289 ) 1,384,750 Income tax expense from discontinued operations (182,050 ) (279,725 ) 212,642 367,542 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations $ (3,701,698 ) $ (862,988 ) $ (6,992,931 ) $ 1,017,208 Net (loss) income $ (2,715,285 ) $ (11,041,599 ) $ (8,529,843 ) $ (9,752,197 ) Net loss from continuing operations per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.69 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.73 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.68 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.72 ) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations per common share: Basic $ (0.25 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.47 ) $ 0.07 Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 0.07 Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.66 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.65 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 14,964,854 14,753,079 14,919,091 14,688,115 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 15,176,596 14,933,539 15,147,247 14,935,217

THE JOINT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,529,843 ) $ (9,752,197 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,722,137 8,582,203 Net loss on disposition or impairment (non-cash portion) 10,454,609 2,632,604 Net franchise fees recognized upon termination of franchise agreements (239,335 ) (217,827 ) Deferred income taxes (55,556 ) 10,896,504 Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable 220,893 - Stock based compensation expense 1,679,005 1,737,682 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,645,078 ) 192,348 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 160,082 (341,478 ) Deferred franchise costs 499,285 355,952 Deposits and other assets 8,827 1,492 Accounts payable 68,258 (1,381,836 ) Accrued expenses 4,609,759 793,679 Payroll liabilities 2,398,765 1,455,234 Operating lease liabilities (3,796,648 ) (107,735 ) Upfront regional developer fees (421,213 ) (598,778 ) Deferred revenue (597,489 ) 301,095 Other liabilities (121,408 ) 128,647 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,415,050 14,677,589 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of CA clinics - (1,188,765 ) Proceeds from sale of clinics 554,100 - Purchase of property and equipment (1,185,647 ) (4,999,070 ) Net cash used in investing activities (631,547 ) (6,187,835 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of finance lease obligation (25,484 ) (24,432 ) Purchases of treasury stock under employee stock plans (9,583 ) (3,833 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 33,708 202,386 Repayment of debt under the Credit Agreement (2,000,000 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,001,359 ) 174,121 Increase in cash 6,782,144 8,663,875 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 19,214,292 10,550,417 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 25,996,436 $ 19,214,292 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,051,355 $ 18,153,609 Restricted cash 945,081 1,060,683 $ 25,996,436 $ 19,214,292

THE JOINT CORP. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - RECAST FOR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (unaudited) 2024

2023

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total revenues $ 12,184,716 $ 12,610,036 $ 12,654,396 $ 14,447,457 $ 11,172,863 $ 11,504,267 $ 11,591,646 $ 12,708,701 Total costs of revenues 2,704,512 2,812,389 2,814,963 3,184,791 2,464,319 2,584,772 2,591,567 2,839,987 Selling and marketing expenses 2,237,583 3,440,391 2,504,168 2,741,200 2,315,052 2,470,188 2,240,656 1,663,768 Depreciation and amortization 329,634 342,454 345,835 345,530 314,796 314,894 318,539 329,919 General and administrative expenses 7,339,308 7,793,465 7,478,669 7,222,128 6,336,586 6,547,337 6,444,614 6,903,078 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 9,906,525 11,576,310 10,328,672 10,308,858 8,966,434 9,332,419 9,003,809 8,896,765 Net loss (gain) on disposition or impairment 275 662 3,581 10,124 - 1,713 87 (22,694 ) (Loss) income from operations (426,596 ) (1,779,325 ) (492,820 ) 943,684 (257,890 ) (414,637 ) (3,817 ) 994,643 Other (income) loss, net (36,259 ) (80,471 ) (83,828 ) (79,729 ) (42,748 ) 105,695 5,484 (4,138 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (390,337 ) (1,698,854 ) (408,992 ) 1,023,413 (215,142 ) (520,332 ) (9,301 ) 998,781 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,582 11,169 5,391 37,000 (42,187 ) (95,823 ) (15,971 ) 11,177,392 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (398,919 ) (1,710,023 ) (414,383 ) 986,413 (172,955 ) (424,509 ) 6,670 (10,178,611 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income tax expense 1,516,243 (1,719,222 ) (2,693,562 ) (3,883,748 ) 3,383,195 39,258 (894,990 ) (1,142,713 ) Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations 170,345 167,153 57,194 (182,050 ) 884,076 (64,762 ) (172,047 ) (279,725 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,345,898 (1,886,375 ) (2,750,756 ) (3,701,698 ) 2,499,119 104,020 (722,943 ) (862,988 ) Net income (loss) 946,979 (3,596,398 ) (3,165,139 ) (2,715,285 ) 2,326,164 (320,489 ) (716,273 ) (11,041,599 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.69 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.68 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.24 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.75 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.74 )

THE JOINT CORP. CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023

from

Continuing

Operations from

Discontinued

Operations Consolidated

Operations from

Continuing

Operations from

Discontinued

Operations Consolidated

Operations Non-GAAP Financial Data: (Loss) Income $ (1,536,912 ) $ (6,992,931 ) $ (8,529,843 ) $ (10,769,405 ) $ 1,017,208 $ (9,752,197 ) Net interest (280,287 ) 2,114 (278,173 ) 64,293 3,168 67,461 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,363,453 3,358,684 4,722,137 1,278,148 7,304,055 8,582,203 Income tax expense 62,142 212,642 274,784 11,023,411 367,542 11,390,953 EBITDA (391,604 ) (3,419,491 ) (3,811,095 ) 1,596,447 8,691,973 10,288,420 Stock compensation expense 1,679,005 - 1,679,005 1,737,682 - 1,737,682 Acquisition related expenses 478,710 - 478,710 811,547 61,667 873,214 Net loss on disposition or impairment 14,642 10,439,967 10,454,609 (20,894 ) 2,653,498 2,632,604 Costs related to restatement filings - - - 380,221 - 380,221 Restructuring Costs 607,231 495,097 1,102,328 - 72,880 72,880 Litigation expenses - 1,481,000 1,481,000 - - - Other income related to the ERC - - - - (3,779,304 ) (3,779,304 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,387,984 $ 8,996,573 $ 11,384,557 $ 4,505,003 $ 7,700,714 $ 12,205,717