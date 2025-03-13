21Shares to Liquidate Two ETFs

NEW YORK, NY, March 13, 2025 - 21Shares US LLC ("21Shares"), an affiliate of 21Shares AG, one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced the scheduled liquidation of two bitcoin futures and ethereum futures ETFs (the "Funds"), based on routine review of the firm's product lineup to ensure it aligns with market dynamics, the needs of its clients and a maturing digital assets landscape.

21Shares and ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK Invest"), the Funds' investment sub-advisor, remain committed partners and look forward to advancing regulated cryptocurrency products in the U.S. market.

The ETFs scheduled for liquidation are the following bitcoin futures and ethereum futures ETFs:

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (Cboe BZX: ARKY)

ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF (Cboe BZX: ARKC)

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Funds prior to the end of the trading day on Thursday, March 27, 2025, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The last day of trading for both Funds will be March 27, 2025. The Funds will liquidate on or around March 28, 2025 (the "Liquidation Date").

Shareholders who continue to hold shares of a Fund on the Fund's Liquidation Date will receive a liquidating distribution with a value equal to their proportionate ownership interest in the Fund on the date. Shareholders who receive a liquidating distribution will generally realize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares.

Distribution of liquidation proceeds, if any, to a Fund's shareholders may result in a taxable event for shareholders, depending on their individual circumstances. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors about any tax liability resulting from the receipt of liquidation proceeds.

About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world's first and largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products. We were founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. In 2018, 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP, and we have a six-year track-record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most-liquid securities exchanges globally. In addition to our six-year track record, 21Shares offers investors best-in-class research and unparalleled client service.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com.

About ARK Invest

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, multiomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy, and the ARK Venture Fund.

For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit?www.ark-invest.com. For additional information regarding ARK's funds, please visit?http://www.ark-funds.com.

