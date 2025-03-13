Legato Merger Corp III: Legato Merger Corp. III Announces Receipt of Audit Opinion with Going Concern Explanation

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legato Merger Corp. III (NYSE American: LEGT U, LEGT, LEGT WS) (the "Company") announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024, which was filed on February 19, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in Note 1 to the Company's financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Sections 401(h) and 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024.

Legato Merger Corp. III is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region although the Company intends to initially focus on target businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial and renewables industries. The Company's management team is comprised of Gregory Monahan, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Eric S. Rosenfeld, Chief SPAC Officer, Adam Jaffe, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Director, Brian Pratt, Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, David D. Sgro, Director and Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, and Adam Semler and John Ing, each a Director of the Company.

