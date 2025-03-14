In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports a mixed picture for solar irradiance across North America, influenced by the weak La Niña pattern that first emerged in the tropical Pacific last year. North America's solar irradiance patterns in February followed a weak La Niña-like distribution, with moderate deviations from average irradiance. According to analysis using the Solcast API, most of Mexico and the Southwest saw above-average irradiance, while the Pacific Northwest and Great Lakes had cloudier conditions that reduced solar potential. In the East, winter storms ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...