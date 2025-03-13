Standard Dental Labs Inc. Announces Name Change, Ticker Symbol Change, and Reverse Stock Split

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (the "Company" or "SDL") (OTCMKTS: TUTH), a growing force in the dental prosthetics sector, is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. (FINRA) has processed the Company's name change from Costas, Inc. to Standard Dental Labs Inc., along with a corresponding ticker symbol change from "CSSI" to "TUTH." These changes reflect the Company's plans to strengthen its position and strategic growth in the dental industry.

Additionally, SDL will implement a reverse stock split at a ratio of 20 (old) for 1 (new), effective March 13, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Trading on a split-adjusted basis will begin when the market opens on March 14, 2025. This move is aimed at optimizing SDL's stock structure, aligning with its long-term vision, and enhancing its appeal to investors.

Key Highlights:

Name Change: The Company's official rebranding to Standard Dental Labs Inc.





The Company's official rebranding to Standard Dental Labs Inc. Reverse Stock Split: A 20:1 ratio, effective March 13, 2025 , with post-split trading beginning March 14, 2025 .





A 20:1 ratio, effective , with post-split trading beginning . Ticker Symbol: From March 13, 2025 , the stock will trade on a post-split basis on the symbol "CSSID" for the next 20 business days, whereafter, on or around April 10, 2025 , the company's stock symbol will change to " TUTH ".





From , the stock will trade on a post-split basis on the symbol "CSSID" for the next 20 business days, whereafter, on or around , the company's stock symbol will change to " ". New CUSIP Number: 22160A305.





22160A305. Stockholder Impact: No change in authorized capital; issued and outstanding shares will be adjusted accordingly. Fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.





No change in authorized capital; issued and outstanding shares will be adjusted accordingly. Fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. Transfer Agent: Transfer Online, Inc., will manage the exchange process and provide instructions to stockholders.

"This marks an exciting milestone for Standard Dental Labs," said the Company's CEO, James Brooks. "The FINRA approval and stock split reflect our commitment to advancing SDL's market position while continuing to execute our strategy of acquiring and integrating dental labs. We are excited about the future and remain focused on delivering value to our shareholders and partners."

SDL is dedicated to revolutionizing the dental lab industry by integrating cutting-edge technology, streamlining operations, and delivering high-quality, custom dental prosthetics. Florida remains a key market, with SDL positioned at the forefront of this growing sector.

The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Company's board of directors and stockholders pursuant to Nevada Revised Statutes 78.2055. Accordingly, there will be no change in the Company's authorized capital, which will remain at 2,000,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The number of shares of common stock held by each stockholder of the Company will consolidate automatically on a 20 (old) shares for 1 (new) share basis. As of March 13, 2025, the Company had approximately 572,206,363 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, and after the Reverse Stock Split, the Company will have approximately 28,610,318 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. All fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share, pursuant to NRS 78.205(2)(b).

All outstanding options, restricted stock awards, warrants, preferred stock and convertible notes and other securities entitling their holders to purchase or otherwise receive shares of common stock will be adjusted as a result of the Reverse Stock Split by decreasing the number of shares acquirable pursuant to the ratio of 20:1 and increasing the exercise or conversion price, as applicable, by the same ratio, as required by the terms of each such security.

The Company's transfer agent, Transfer Online, Inc., will serve as exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split and will provide instructions to stockholders of record regarding the Reverse Stock Split. It is not necessary for stockholders holding shares of the Company's common stock in certificated form to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates of the Company in connection with the reverse stock split, although stockholders may do so if they wish. Transfer Online will make automatic adjustments to shares in paperless, "book-entry" form, and unless otherwise requested by the stockholder, Transfer Online will hold the shares in an account set up for the stockholder. Those stockholders holding our common stock in "street name" will receive instructions from their brokers. For assistance from Transfer Online please call 1 (503) 227-2950.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS: TUTH) is a rapidly growing dental laboratory company focused on acquiring and integrating private dental labs, with a primary concentration in Florida. The Company is committed to operational excellence, leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and quality in the dental prosthetics industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of representatives of SDL related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results (including, without limitation, SDL's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

