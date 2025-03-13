Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Riesige Kupfer-Anomalie entdeckt! Ist das der nächste Explorations-Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHLZ | ISIN: US2561631068 | Ticker-Symbol: DS3
Tradegate
14.03.25
09:44 Uhr
77,57 Euro
+3,88
+5,27 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DOCUSIGN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOCUSIGN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,7776,5511:03
75,7776,2510:51
PR Newswire
13.03.2025 22:05 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Docusign, Inc.: Docusign Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will be accessible on Docusign's website at investor.docusign.com prior to its webcast.

"Fiscal 2025 was a transformative year for Docusign. We launched Docusign IAM, our AI-powered agreement management platform, which is driving rapid traction with customers," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "In Q4, our business generated strong revenue growth and profitability. We're well positioned to pursue the significant opportunity ahead."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $776.3 million, a 9% year-over-year increase. Subscription revenue was $757.8 million, a 9% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $18.5 million, an 11% year-over-year increase.
  • Billings were $923.2 million, an 11% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP gross margin was 79.4% compared to 79.2% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.3% compared to 82.5% in the same period last year.
  • GAAP net income per basic share was $0.41 on 203 million shares outstanding compared to $0.13 on 206 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.39 on 215 million shares outstanding compared to $0.13 on 210 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.86 on 215 million shares outstanding compared to $0.76 on 210 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $307.9 million compared to $270.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Free cash flow was $279.6 million compared to $248.6 million in the same period last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.
  • Repurchases of common stock were $161.7 million.

Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $2.98 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. Subscription revenue was $2.90 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $75.4 million, relatively flat when compared to the same period last year.
  • Billings were $3.1 billion, a 7% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP gross margin was 79.1% compared to 79.3% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.2% compared to 82.6% in the prior year.
  • GAAP net income per basic share was $5.23 on 204 million shares outstanding compared to $0.36 on 204 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2024.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share was $5.08 on 210 million shares outstanding compared to $0.36 on 209 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $3.55 on 210 million shares outstanding compared to $2.98 on 209 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2024.
  • Repurchases of common stock were $683.5 million compared to $145.5 million in the same period last year.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Key Business Highlights:

Global Expansion of Intelligent Agreement Management ("IAM") Platform:

  • Docusign announced the global release of IAM for Sales and IAM Core in December 2024, excluding Japan. As part of the global expansion, Navigator became available to customers in every country where Docusign products are available for sale. Navigator has been localized in all 14 Docusign-supported languages. Navigator AI extractions are built to support agreements in English-language variants, French, and German only.
  • In November 2024, IAM plans were made available for Enterprise customers specific to departmental use cases.
  • Docusign for Developers: Launched in November of 2024, Docusign for Developers enables partners to build integrations on IAM through a suite of performant and secure application programming interfaces ("APIs") and software development kits ("SDKs"), create extension apps for IAM, and build automated workflows in Maestro.

Additional IAM launches are categorized into the three steps of the agreement journey, including:

Create:

  • Docusign + Microsoft Power Automate: Docusign integration with Power Automate allows customers to automate workflows to synchronize agreements, get notifications, and generate personalized agreements.
  • Advanced Web Forms - Document Exclusion Rules and Multi-Recipient Forms: Web Forms streamline data collection and accelerate agreement signing through interactive, mobile-friendly forms that enhance customer experiences. Users can now conditionally display the correct documents within a template based on data collected and support forms with multiple recipients.

Commit:

  • Identity Wallet for Liveness: Identity Wallet allows customers to easily and securely re-apply stored identity to every agreement. Users can quickly set up Identity Wallet to store their verified identity details while maintaining consistent security.

Manage:

  • Docusign Navigator Agreement Sets: For contract managers who oversee large volumes of agreements, Navigator agreement sets provide a transformative way for organizations to organize agreements into flexible sets.
  • Party Management in Docusign Navigator: Party Management allows customers to gain a holistic view of their contracts to understand the state of the contractual relationship and obligations by reducing duplicate identification of customers.

Contract Lifecycle Management ("CLM") Product Releases and Highlights:

  • AI-Assisted Review for CLM: Docusign AI-Assisted Review for Docusign CLM accelerates contract review, enabling more team members to participate in negotiations without compromising compliance, freeing legal teams to focus on strategic work. This tool, available to U.S. CLM and CLM+ customers, uses generative AI to automate reviews, suggest compliant language, and quickly answer contract-related questions, streamlining the path to signature.

Guidance

The company currently expects the following guidance:

  • Quarter ending April 30, 2025 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue [1]

$745

to

$749

Subscription revenue

$729

to

$733

Billings [2]

$741

to

$751

Non-GAAP gross margin

80.5 %

to

81.5 %

Non-GAAP operating margin

27.0 %

to

28.0 %

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

210

to

215

  • Fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue [1]

$3,129

to

$3,141

Subscription revenue

$3,062

to

$3,074

Billings [2]

$3,300

to

$3,354

Non-GAAP gross margin

80.5 %

to

81.5 %

Non-GAAP operating margin

27.8 %

to

28.8 %

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

210

to

215

[1] Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on year-over-year guided growth, revenue guidance range would be approximately 0.7% point higher for both the quarter ending April 30, 2025 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.

[2] Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on year-over-year guided growth, billings guidance range would be approximately 1.0% point higher for both the quarter ending April 30, 2025 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by many factors, including the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this release.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on March 13, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Docusign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will also be accessible on Docusign's website prior to the webcast. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) March 27, 2025, using the passcode 13751751.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Nearly 1.7 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

Copyright 2025. Docusign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:
Docusign Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Docusign Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, objectives for future operations, and the impact of such assumptions on our financial condition and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release also include, among other things, statements under "Guidance" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits, rollout and customer demand of the Docusign IAM platform. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, volatile interest rates or foreign exchange rates, and market volatility on the global economy; our inability to accurately estimate our market opportunity; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any interruptions or delays in performance of our technical infrastructure, or data breaches, cyberattacks or other fraudulent or malicious activity attempting to exploit our technology systems, platform or brand name; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and maintain or increase profitability; our ability to attract new customers and retain and expand our existing customer base, including our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change, including our ability to successfully incorporate generative artificial intelligence into our existing and future products and to successfully deploy them; our ability to successfully develop, launch and sell Intelligent Agreement Management ("IAM") solutions; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to retain our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our stock repurchase program; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of geopolitical conflict or changes in trade policy; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, filed on March 21, 2024, quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, filed on December 6, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, as these costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For each of the years ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20%.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings can be used to measure our periodic performance, when taking into consideration the timing aspects of customer renewals, which represents a large component of our business. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue:








Subscription

$ 757,767


$ 695,682


$ 2,901,309


$ 2,686,708

Professional services and other

18,485


16,704


75,430


75,174

Total revenue

776,252


712,386


2,976,739


2,761,882

Cost of revenue:








Subscription

138,884


120,551


532,445


459,905

Professional services and other

21,327


27,356


89,214


112,716

Total cost of revenue

160,211


147,907


621,659


572,621

Gross profit

616,041


564,479


2,355,080


2,189,261

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

301,288


300,221


1,160,993


1,168,137

Research and development

155,463


151,524


588,455


539,488

General and administrative

98,821


102,711


375,983


419,621

Restructuring and other related charges

-


88


29,721


30,381

Total operating expenses

555,572


554,544


2,155,152


2,157,627

Income from operations

60,469


9,935


199,928


31,634

Interest expense

(400)


(1,709)


(1,550)


(6,844)

Interest income and other income, net

7,818


21,516


49,563


68,889

Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

67,887


29,742


247,941


93,679

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(15,604)


2,501


(819,944)


19,699

Net income

$ 83,491


$ 27,241


$ 1,067,885


$ 73,980

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:








Basic

$ 0.41


$ 0.13


$ 5.23


$ 0.36

Diluted

$ 0.39


$ 0.13


$ 5.08


$ 0.36

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:







Basic

203,299


205,514


204,329


204,070

Diluted

214,507


209,581


210,339


208,950









Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue-subscription

$ 13,712


$ 13,517


$ 58,348


$ 51,660

Cost of revenue-professional services and other

4,174


6,977


18,639


28,336

Sales and marketing

48,213


53,251


202,609


203,855

Research and development

53,422


54,753


204,238


184,211

General and administrative

30,426


32,502


121,665


143,773

Restructuring and other related charges

-


16


4,836


5,012

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


(in thousands)

January 31,
2025


January 31,
2024

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 648,623


$ 797,060

Investments-current

314,924


248,402

Accounts receivable, net

429,582


439,299

Contract assets-current

13,764


15,922

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

82,368


66,984

Total current assets

1,489,261


1,567,667

Investments-noncurrent

134,105


121,977

Property and equipment, net

299,370


245,173

Operating lease right-of-use assets

109,630


123,188

Goodwill

454,477


353,138

Intangible assets, net

76,388


50,905

Deferred contract acquisition costs-noncurrent

467,201


409,627

Deferred tax assets-noncurrent

840,470


2,031

Other assets-noncurrent

141,803


97,584

Total assets

$ 4,012,705


$ 2,971,290

Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 30,697


$ 19,029

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

99,579


104,037

Accrued compensation

227,115


195,266

Contract liabilities-current

1,455,442


1,320,059

Operating lease liabilities-current

19,077


22,230

Total current liabilities

1,831,910


1,660,621

Contract liabilities-noncurrent

21,523


21,980

Operating lease liabilities-noncurrent

105,350


120,823

Deferred tax liability-noncurrent

20,596


16,795

Other liabilities-noncurrent

30,634


21,332

Total liabilities

2,010,013


1,841,551

Stockholders' equity




Common stock

20


21

Treasury stock

(2,871)


(2,164)

Additional paid-in capital

3,321,242


2,821,461

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(28,376)


(19,360)

Accumulated deficit

(1,287,323)


(1,670,219)

Total stockholders' equity

2,002,692


1,129,739

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,012,705


$ 2,971,290

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$ 83,491


$ 27,241


$ 1,067,885


$ 73,980

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities








Depreciation and amortization

28,707


23,633


107,804


95,062

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs

64,486


52,382


237,217


200,163

Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs

139


1,027


554


4,749

Non-cash operating lease costs

4,602


4,811


19,065


21,310

Stock-based compensation expense

149,947


161,016


610,335


616,847

Deferred income taxes

(22,103)


(973)


(839,989)


6,292

Other

(361)


(551)


6,111


(1,904)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities








Accounts receivable

(128,616)


(81,221)


2,075


71,681

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(9,334)


7,300


(17,634)


(657)

Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs

(87,618)


(78,649)


(302,166)


(255,159)

Other assets

(5,884)


(1,413)


(22,002)


(15,432)

Accounts payable

9,152


4,263


7,638


(4,826)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

10,081


4,101


2,935


6,473

Accrued compensation

70,364


38,347


29,236


33,979

Contract liabilities

146,285


115,371


129,854


152,247

Operating lease liabilities

(5,426)


(5,987)


(21,646)


(25,279)

Net cash provided by operating activities

307,912


270,698


1,017,272


979,526

Cash flows from investing activities:








Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash

-


-


(143,611)


-

Purchases of marketable securities

(77,699)


(132,875)


(411,236)


(336,221)

Maturities of marketable securities

74,500


222,352


340,334


473,869

Purchases of strategic and other investments

(750)


(125)


(1,375)


(645)

Purchases of property and equipment

(28,342)


(22,114)


(96,988)


(92,391)

Net cash provided by (used in) by investing activities

(32,291)


67,238


(312,876)


44,612

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repayments of convertible senior notes

-


(689,896)


-


(726,979)

Repurchases of common stock

(161,725)


-


(683,528)


(145,515)

Settlement of capped calls, net of related costs

-


-


-


23,688

Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase

(81,148)


(45,922)


(213,282)


(144,218)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

11,359


784


22,705


13,991

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

-


-


35,314


32,994

Net cash used in financing activities

(231,514)


(735,034)


(838,791)


(946,039)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,311)


5,096


(7,550)


199

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

38,796


(392,002)


(141,945)


78,298

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1)

620,758


1,193,501


801,499


723,201

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1)

$ 659,554


$ 801,499


$ 659,554


$ 801,499

(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $10.9 million and $4.4 million as of January 31, 2025 and January 31, 2024.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)


Reconciliation of gross profit (loss) and gross margin:



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended January 31,

(in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 616,041


$ 564,479


$ 2,355,080


$ 2,189,261

Add: Stock-based compensation

17,886


20,494


76,987


79,996

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

3,564


2,070


12,267


8,857

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

1,176


337


3,909


2,262

Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

-


-


-


721

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 638,667


$ 587,380


$ 2,448,243


$ 2,281,097

GAAP gross margin

79.4 %


79.2 %


79.1 %


79.3 %

Non-GAAP adjustments

2.9 %


3.3 %


3.1 %


3.3 %

Non-GAAP gross margin

82.3 %


82.5 %


82.2 %


82.6 %









GAAP subscription gross profit

$ 618,883


$ 575,131


$ 2,368,864


$ 2,226,803

Add: Stock-based compensation

13,712


13,517


58,348


51,660

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

3,564


2,070


12,267


8,857

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

921


232


2,882


1,464

Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

-


-


-


505

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

$ 637,080


$ 590,950


$ 2,442,361


$ 2,289,289

GAAP subscription gross margin

81.7 %


82.7 %


81.6 %


82.9 %

Non-GAAP adjustments

2.4 %


2.2 %


2.6 %


2.3 %

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

84.1 %


84.9 %


84.2 %


85.2 %









GAAP professional services and other gross loss

$ (2,842)


$ (10,652)


$ (13,784)


$ (37,542)

Add: Stock-based compensation

4,174


6,977


18,639


28,336

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

255


105


1,027


798

Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

-


-


-


216

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross income (loss)

$ 1,587


$ (3,570)


$ 5,882


$ (8,192)

GAAP professional services and other gross margin

(15.4) %


(63.8) %


(18.3) %


(49.9) %

Non-GAAP adjustments

24.0 %


42.4 %


26.1 %


39.0 %

Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin

8.6 %


(21.4) %


7.8 %


(10.9) %



Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP sales and marketing

$ 301,288


$ 300,221


$ 1,160,993


$ 1,168,137

Less: Stock-based compensation

(48,213)


(53,251)


(202,609)


(203,855)

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

(3,354)


(2,631)


(12,450)


(10,518)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

(2,242)


(1,104)


(7,593)


(5,049)

Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

-


-


-


(2,171)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 247,479


$ 243,235


$ 938,341


$ 946,544

GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue

38.8 %


42.1 %


39.0 %


42.3 %

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue

31.9 %


34.2 %


31.5 %


34.3 %









GAAP research and development

$ 155,463


$ 151,524


$ 588,455


$ 539,488

Less: Stock-based compensation

(53,422)


(54,753)


(204,238)


(184,211)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

(1,421)


(605)


(7,013)


(4,276)

Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

-


-


-


(873)

Non-GAAP research and development

$ 100,620


$ 96,166


$ 377,204


$ 350,128

GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue

20.0 %


21.3 %


19.8 %


19.5 %

Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue

13.0 %


13.5 %


12.7 %


12.7 %









GAAP general and administrative

$ 98,821


$ 102,711


$ 375,983


$ 419,621

Less: Stock-based compensation

(30,426)


(32,502)


(121,665)


(143,773)

Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

(1,504)


(554)


(3,278)


(2,095)

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

-


-


(4,340)


-

Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

-


-


-


(695)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 66,891


$ 69,655


$ 246,700


$ 273,058

GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue

12.8 %


14.5 %


12.4 %


15.2 %

Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue

8.6 %


9.8 %


8.2 %


9.8 %



Reconciliation of income from operations and operating margin:



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP income from operations

$ 60,469


$ 9,935


$ 199,928


$ 31,634

Add: Stock-based compensation

149,947


161,000


605,499


611,835

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

6,918


4,701


24,717


19,375

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

6,343


2,600


21,793


13,682

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

-


-


4,340


-

Add: Restructuring and other related charges

-


88


29,721


30,381

Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

-


-


-


4,460

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 223,677


$ 178,324


$ 885,998


$ 711,367

GAAP operating margin

7.8 %


1.4 %


6.7 %


1.1 %

Non-GAAP adjustments

21.0 %


23.6 %


23.1 %


24.7 %

Non-GAAP operating margin

28.8 %


25.0 %


29.8 %


25.8 %



Reconciliation of net income and net income per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


2025


2024

GAAP net income

$ 83,491


$ 27,241


$ 1,067,885


$ 73,980

Add: Stock-based compensation

149,947


161,000


605,499


611,835

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

6,918


4,701


24,717


19,375

Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

6,343


2,600


21,793


13,682

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

-


-


4,340


-

Add: Restructuring and other related charges

-


88


29,721


30,381

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

-


1,027


-


5,175

Add: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments

-


(98)


-


22

Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges

-


-


-


4,460

Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments

(61,823)


(37,311)


(1,006,746)


(136,023)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 184,876


$ 159,248


$ 747,209


$ 622,887









Numerator:








Non-GAAP net income

$ 184,876


$ 159,248


$ 747,209


$ 622,887

Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes

-


-


-


425

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$ 184,876


$ 159,248


$ 747,209


$ 623,312









Denominator:








Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

203,299


205,514


204,329


204,070

Effect of dilutive securities

11,208


4,067


6,010


4,880

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

214,507


209,581


210,339


208,950









GAAP net income per share, basic

$ 0.41


$ 0.13


$ 5.23


$ 0.36

GAAP net income per share, diluted

$ 0.39


$ 0.13


$ 5.08


$ 0.36

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

$ 0.91


$ 0.77


$ 3.66


$ 3.05

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

$ 0.86


$ 0.76


$ 3.55


$ 2.98



Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 307,912


$ 270,698


$ 1,017,272


$ 979,526

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(28,342)


(22,114)


(96,988)


(92,391)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

279,570


248,584


920,284


887,135

Net cash provided by (used in) by investing activities

(32,291)


67,238


(312,876)


44,612

Net cash used in financing activities

$ (231,514)


$ (735,034)


$ (838,791)


$ (946,039)



Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended
January 31,


Year Ended
January 31,

(in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenue

$ 776,252


$ 712,386


$ 2,976,739


$ 2,761,882

Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period

1,479,266


1,343,792


1,479,266


1,343,792

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period

(1,332,828)


(1,228,174)


(1,343,792)


(1,191,269)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period

18,341


25,253


20,189


16,615

Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period

(17,825)


(20,189)


(17,825)


(20,189)

Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable contributed by acquisitions

-


-


53


-

Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by acquisitions

-


-


(5,071)


-

Non-GAAP billings

$ 923,206


$ 833,068


$ 3,109,559


$ 2,910,831

SOURCE Docusign, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.