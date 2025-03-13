Docusign, Inc.: Docusign Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will be accessible on Docusign's website at investor.docusign.com prior to its webcast.
"Fiscal 2025 was a transformative year for Docusign. We launched Docusign IAM, our AI-powered agreement management platform, which is driving rapid traction with customers," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign. "In Q4, our business generated strong revenue growth and profitability. We're well positioned to pursue the significant opportunity ahead."
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $776.3 million, a 9% year-over-year increase. Subscription revenue was $757.8 million, a 9% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $18.5 million, an 11% year-over-year increase.
- Billings were $923.2 million, an 11% year-over-year increase.
- GAAP gross margin was 79.4% compared to 79.2% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.3% compared to 82.5% in the same period last year.
- GAAP net income per basic share was $0.41 on 203 million shares outstanding compared to $0.13 on 206 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.39 on 215 million shares outstanding compared to $0.13 on 210 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.86 on 215 million shares outstanding compared to $0.76 on 210 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $307.9 million compared to $270.7 million in the same period last year.
- Free cash flow was $279.6 million compared to $248.6 million in the same period last year.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.
- Repurchases of common stock were $161.7 million.
Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $2.98 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. Subscription revenue was $2.90 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. Professional services and other revenue was $75.4 million, relatively flat when compared to the same period last year.
- Billings were $3.1 billion, a 7% year-over-year increase.
- GAAP gross margin was 79.1% compared to 79.3% in the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.2% compared to 82.6% in the prior year.
- GAAP net income per basic share was $5.23 on 204 million shares outstanding compared to $0.36 on 204 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2024.
- GAAP net income per diluted share was $5.08 on 210 million shares outstanding compared to $0.36 on 209 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $3.55 on 210 million shares outstanding compared to $2.98 on 209 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2024.
- Repurchases of common stock were $683.5 million compared to $145.5 million in the same period last year.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."
Key Business Highlights:
Global Expansion of Intelligent Agreement Management ("IAM") Platform:
- Docusign announced the global release of IAM for Sales and IAM Core in December 2024, excluding Japan. As part of the global expansion, Navigator became available to customers in every country where Docusign products are available for sale. Navigator has been localized in all 14 Docusign-supported languages. Navigator AI extractions are built to support agreements in English-language variants, French, and German only.
- In November 2024, IAM plans were made available for Enterprise customers specific to departmental use cases.
- Docusign for Developers: Launched in November of 2024, Docusign for Developers enables partners to build integrations on IAM through a suite of performant and secure application programming interfaces ("APIs") and software development kits ("SDKs"), create extension apps for IAM, and build automated workflows in Maestro.
Additional IAM launches are categorized into the three steps of the agreement journey, including:
Create:
- Docusign + Microsoft Power Automate: Docusign integration with Power Automate allows customers to automate workflows to synchronize agreements, get notifications, and generate personalized agreements.
- Advanced Web Forms - Document Exclusion Rules and Multi-Recipient Forms: Web Forms streamline data collection and accelerate agreement signing through interactive, mobile-friendly forms that enhance customer experiences. Users can now conditionally display the correct documents within a template based on data collected and support forms with multiple recipients.
Commit:
- Identity Wallet for Liveness: Identity Wallet allows customers to easily and securely re-apply stored identity to every agreement. Users can quickly set up Identity Wallet to store their verified identity details while maintaining consistent security.
Manage:
- Docusign Navigator Agreement Sets: For contract managers who oversee large volumes of agreements, Navigator agreement sets provide a transformative way for organizations to organize agreements into flexible sets.
- Party Management in Docusign Navigator: Party Management allows customers to gain a holistic view of their contracts to understand the state of the contractual relationship and obligations by reducing duplicate identification of customers.
Contract Lifecycle Management ("CLM") Product Releases and Highlights:
- AI-Assisted Review for CLM: Docusign AI-Assisted Review for Docusign CLM accelerates contract review, enabling more team members to participate in negotiations without compromising compliance, freeing legal teams to focus on strategic work. This tool, available to U.S. CLM and CLM+ customers, uses generative AI to automate reviews, suggest compliant language, and quickly answer contract-related questions, streamlining the path to signature.
Guidance
The company currently expects the following guidance:
- Quarter ending April 30, 2025 (in millions, except percentages):
Total revenue [1]
$745
to
$749
Subscription revenue
$729
to
$733
Billings [2]
$741
to
$751
Non-GAAP gross margin
80.5 %
to
81.5 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
27.0 %
to
28.0 %
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
210
to
215
- Fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 (in millions, except percentages):
Total revenue [1]
$3,129
to
$3,141
Subscription revenue
$3,062
to
$3,074
Billings [2]
$3,300
to
$3,354
Non-GAAP gross margin
80.5 %
to
81.5 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
27.8 %
to
28.8 %
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
210
to
215
[1] Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on year-over-year guided growth, revenue guidance range would be approximately 0.7% point higher for both the quarter ending April 30, 2025 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.
[2] Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on year-over-year guided growth, billings guidance range would be approximately 1.0% point higher for both the quarter ending April 30, 2025 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP guidance measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by many factors, including the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this release.
Webcast Conference Call Information
The company will host a conference call on March 13, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Docusign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. Prepared remarks and the news release with the financial results will also be accessible on Docusign's website prior to the webcast. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) March 27, 2025, using the passcode 13751751.
About Docusign
Docusign brings agreements to life. Nearly 1.7 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.
Copyright 2025. Docusign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, objectives for future operations, and the impact of such assumptions on our financial condition and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release also include, among other things, statements under "Guidance" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits, rollout and customer demand of the Docusign IAM platform. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, volatile interest rates or foreign exchange rates, and market volatility on the global economy; our inability to accurately estimate our market opportunity; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any interruptions or delays in performance of our technical infrastructure, or data breaches, cyberattacks or other fraudulent or malicious activity attempting to exploit our technology systems, platform or brand name; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and maintain or increase profitability; our ability to attract new customers and retain and expand our existing customer base, including our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change, including our ability to successfully incorporate generative artificial intelligence into our existing and future products and to successfully deploy them; our ability to successfully develop, launch and sell Intelligent Agreement Management ("IAM") solutions; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to retain our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our stock repurchase program; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of geopolitical conflict or changes in trade policy; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, filed on March 21, 2024, quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, filed on December 6, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.
Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, as these costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For each of the years ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20%.
Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.
Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings can be used to measure our periodic performance, when taking into consideration the timing aspects of customer renewals, which represents a large component of our business. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue:
Subscription
$ 757,767
$ 695,682
$ 2,901,309
$ 2,686,708
Professional services and other
18,485
16,704
75,430
75,174
Total revenue
776,252
712,386
2,976,739
2,761,882
Cost of revenue:
Subscription
138,884
120,551
532,445
459,905
Professional services and other
21,327
27,356
89,214
112,716
Total cost of revenue
160,211
147,907
621,659
572,621
Gross profit
616,041
564,479
2,355,080
2,189,261
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
301,288
300,221
1,160,993
1,168,137
Research and development
155,463
151,524
588,455
539,488
General and administrative
98,821
102,711
375,983
419,621
Restructuring and other related charges
-
88
29,721
30,381
Total operating expenses
555,572
554,544
2,155,152
2,157,627
Income from operations
60,469
9,935
199,928
31,634
Interest expense
(400)
(1,709)
(1,550)
(6,844)
Interest income and other income, net
7,818
21,516
49,563
68,889
Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
67,887
29,742
247,941
93,679
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(15,604)
2,501
(819,944)
19,699
Net income
$ 83,491
$ 27,241
$ 1,067,885
$ 73,980
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$ 0.41
$ 0.13
$ 5.23
$ 0.36
Diluted
$ 0.39
$ 0.13
$ 5.08
$ 0.36
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic
203,299
205,514
204,329
204,070
Diluted
214,507
209,581
210,339
208,950
Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue-subscription
$ 13,712
$ 13,517
$ 58,348
$ 51,660
Cost of revenue-professional services and other
4,174
6,977
18,639
28,336
Sales and marketing
48,213
53,251
202,609
203,855
Research and development
53,422
54,753
204,238
184,211
General and administrative
30,426
32,502
121,665
143,773
Restructuring and other related charges
-
16
4,836
5,012
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
January 31,
January 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 648,623
$ 797,060
Investments-current
314,924
248,402
Accounts receivable, net
429,582
439,299
Contract assets-current
13,764
15,922
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
82,368
66,984
Total current assets
1,489,261
1,567,667
Investments-noncurrent
134,105
121,977
Property and equipment, net
299,370
245,173
Operating lease right-of-use assets
109,630
123,188
Goodwill
454,477
353,138
Intangible assets, net
76,388
50,905
Deferred contract acquisition costs-noncurrent
467,201
409,627
Deferred tax assets-noncurrent
840,470
2,031
Other assets-noncurrent
141,803
97,584
Total assets
$ 4,012,705
$ 2,971,290
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 30,697
$ 19,029
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
99,579
104,037
Accrued compensation
227,115
195,266
Contract liabilities-current
1,455,442
1,320,059
Operating lease liabilities-current
19,077
22,230
Total current liabilities
1,831,910
1,660,621
Contract liabilities-noncurrent
21,523
21,980
Operating lease liabilities-noncurrent
105,350
120,823
Deferred tax liability-noncurrent
20,596
16,795
Other liabilities-noncurrent
30,634
21,332
Total liabilities
2,010,013
1,841,551
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
20
21
Treasury stock
(2,871)
(2,164)
Additional paid-in capital
3,321,242
2,821,461
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(28,376)
(19,360)
Accumulated deficit
(1,287,323)
(1,670,219)
Total stockholders' equity
2,002,692
1,129,739
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,012,705
$ 2,971,290
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 83,491
$ 27,241
$ 1,067,885
$ 73,980
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
28,707
23,633
107,804
95,062
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
64,486
52,382
237,217
200,163
Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs
139
1,027
554
4,749
Non-cash operating lease costs
4,602
4,811
19,065
21,310
Stock-based compensation expense
149,947
161,016
610,335
616,847
Deferred income taxes
(22,103)
(973)
(839,989)
6,292
Other
(361)
(551)
6,111
(1,904)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(128,616)
(81,221)
2,075
71,681
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(9,334)
7,300
(17,634)
(657)
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs
(87,618)
(78,649)
(302,166)
(255,159)
Other assets
(5,884)
(1,413)
(22,002)
(15,432)
Accounts payable
9,152
4,263
7,638
(4,826)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
10,081
4,101
2,935
6,473
Accrued compensation
70,364
38,347
29,236
33,979
Contract liabilities
146,285
115,371
129,854
152,247
Operating lease liabilities
(5,426)
(5,987)
(21,646)
(25,279)
Net cash provided by operating activities
307,912
270,698
1,017,272
979,526
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash
-
-
(143,611)
-
Purchases of marketable securities
(77,699)
(132,875)
(411,236)
(336,221)
Maturities of marketable securities
74,500
222,352
340,334
473,869
Purchases of strategic and other investments
(750)
(125)
(1,375)
(645)
Purchases of property and equipment
(28,342)
(22,114)
(96,988)
(92,391)
Net cash provided by (used in) by investing activities
(32,291)
67,238
(312,876)
44,612
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of convertible senior notes
-
(689,896)
-
(726,979)
Repurchases of common stock
(161,725)
-
(683,528)
(145,515)
Settlement of capped calls, net of related costs
-
-
-
23,688
Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase
(81,148)
(45,922)
(213,282)
(144,218)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
11,359
784
22,705
13,991
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
-
-
35,314
32,994
Net cash used in financing activities
(231,514)
(735,034)
(838,791)
(946,039)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(5,311)
5,096
(7,550)
199
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
38,796
(392,002)
(141,945)
78,298
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1)
620,758
1,193,501
801,499
723,201
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1)
$ 659,554
$ 801,499
$ 659,554
$ 801,499
(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $10.9 million and $4.4 million as of January 31, 2025 and January 31, 2024.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of gross profit (loss) and gross margin:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended January 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP gross profit
$ 616,041
$ 564,479
$ 2,355,080
$ 2,189,261
Add: Stock-based compensation
17,886
20,494
76,987
79,996
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
3,564
2,070
12,267
8,857
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
1,176
337
3,909
2,262
Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges
-
-
-
721
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 638,667
$ 587,380
$ 2,448,243
$ 2,281,097
GAAP gross margin
79.4 %
79.2 %
79.1 %
79.3 %
Non-GAAP adjustments
2.9 %
3.3 %
3.1 %
3.3 %
Non-GAAP gross margin
82.3 %
82.5 %
82.2 %
82.6 %
GAAP subscription gross profit
$ 618,883
$ 575,131
$ 2,368,864
$ 2,226,803
Add: Stock-based compensation
13,712
13,517
58,348
51,660
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
3,564
2,070
12,267
8,857
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
921
232
2,882
1,464
Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges
-
-
-
505
Non-GAAP subscription gross profit
$ 637,080
$ 590,950
$ 2,442,361
$ 2,289,289
GAAP subscription gross margin
81.7 %
82.7 %
81.6 %
82.9 %
Non-GAAP adjustments
2.4 %
2.2 %
2.6 %
2.3 %
Non-GAAP subscription gross margin
84.1 %
84.9 %
84.2 %
85.2 %
GAAP professional services and other gross loss
$ (2,842)
$ (10,652)
$ (13,784)
$ (37,542)
Add: Stock-based compensation
4,174
6,977
18,639
28,336
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
255
105
1,027
798
Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges
-
-
-
216
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross income (loss)
$ 1,587
$ (3,570)
$ 5,882
$ (8,192)
GAAP professional services and other gross margin
(15.4) %
(63.8) %
(18.3) %
(49.9) %
Non-GAAP adjustments
24.0 %
42.4 %
26.1 %
39.0 %
Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin
8.6 %
(21.4) %
7.8 %
(10.9) %
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP sales and marketing
$ 301,288
$ 300,221
$ 1,160,993
$ 1,168,137
Less: Stock-based compensation
(48,213)
(53,251)
(202,609)
(203,855)
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
(3,354)
(2,631)
(12,450)
(10,518)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(2,242)
(1,104)
(7,593)
(5,049)
Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges
-
-
-
(2,171)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$ 247,479
$ 243,235
$ 938,341
$ 946,544
GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
38.8 %
42.1 %
39.0 %
42.3 %
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue
31.9 %
34.2 %
31.5 %
34.3 %
GAAP research and development
$ 155,463
$ 151,524
$ 588,455
$ 539,488
Less: Stock-based compensation
(53,422)
(54,753)
(204,238)
(184,211)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(1,421)
(605)
(7,013)
(4,276)
Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges
-
-
-
(873)
Non-GAAP research and development
$ 100,620
$ 96,166
$ 377,204
$ 350,128
GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
20.0 %
21.3 %
19.8 %
19.5 %
Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue
13.0 %
13.5 %
12.7 %
12.7 %
GAAP general and administrative
$ 98,821
$ 102,711
$ 375,983
$ 419,621
Less: Stock-based compensation
(30,426)
(32,502)
(121,665)
(143,773)
Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
(1,504)
(554)
(3,278)
(2,095)
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
-
-
(4,340)
-
Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges
-
-
-
(695)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$ 66,891
$ 69,655
$ 246,700
$ 273,058
GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
12.8 %
14.5 %
12.4 %
15.2 %
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue
8.6 %
9.8 %
8.2 %
9.8 %
Reconciliation of income from operations and operating margin:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP income from operations
$ 60,469
$ 9,935
$ 199,928
$ 31,634
Add: Stock-based compensation
149,947
161,000
605,499
611,835
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
6,918
4,701
24,717
19,375
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
6,343
2,600
21,793
13,682
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
-
-
4,340
-
Add: Restructuring and other related charges
-
88
29,721
30,381
Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges
-
-
-
4,460
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 223,677
$ 178,324
$ 885,998
$ 711,367
GAAP operating margin
7.8 %
1.4 %
6.7 %
1.1 %
Non-GAAP adjustments
21.0 %
23.6 %
23.1 %
24.7 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
28.8 %
25.0 %
29.8 %
25.8 %
Reconciliation of net income and net income per share, basic and diluted:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP net income
$ 83,491
$ 27,241
$ 1,067,885
$ 73,980
Add: Stock-based compensation
149,947
161,000
605,499
611,835
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
6,918
4,701
24,717
19,375
Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions
6,343
2,600
21,793
13,682
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
-
-
4,340
-
Add: Restructuring and other related charges
-
88
29,721
30,381
Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
-
1,027
-
5,175
Add: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments
-
(98)
-
22
Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges
-
-
-
4,460
Add: Income tax and other tax adjustments
(61,823)
(37,311)
(1,006,746)
(136,023)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 184,876
$ 159,248
$ 747,209
$ 622,887
Numerator:
Non-GAAP net income
$ 184,876
$ 159,248
$ 747,209
$ 622,887
Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes
-
-
-
425
Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$ 184,876
$ 159,248
$ 747,209
$ 623,312
Denominator:
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
203,299
205,514
204,329
204,070
Effect of dilutive securities
11,208
4,067
6,010
4,880
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
214,507
209,581
210,339
208,950
GAAP net income per share, basic
$ 0.41
$ 0.13
$ 5.23
$ 0.36
GAAP net income per share, diluted
$ 0.39
$ 0.13
$ 5.08
$ 0.36
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
$ 0.91
$ 0.77
$ 3.66
$ 3.05
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$ 0.86
$ 0.76
$ 3.55
$ 2.98
Computation of free cash flow:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 307,912
$ 270,698
$ 1,017,272
$ 979,526
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(28,342)
(22,114)
(96,988)
(92,391)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
279,570
248,584
920,284
887,135
Net cash provided by (used in) by investing activities
(32,291)
67,238
(312,876)
44,612
Net cash used in financing activities
$ (231,514)
$ (735,034)
$ (838,791)
$ (946,039)
Computation of billings:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$ 776,252
$ 712,386
$ 2,976,739
$ 2,761,882
Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period
1,479,266
1,343,792
1,479,266
1,343,792
Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period
(1,332,828)
(1,228,174)
(1,343,792)
(1,191,269)
Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period
18,341
25,253
20,189
16,615
Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period
(17,825)
(20,189)
(17,825)
(20,189)
Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable contributed by acquisitions
-
-
53
-
Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by acquisitions
-
-
(5,071)
-
Non-GAAP billings
$ 923,206
$ 833,068
$ 3,109,559
$ 2,910,831
