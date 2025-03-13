Drilling Tools International Corp. Reports 2024 Year End and Fourth Quarter Results

Expects Continued Growth in 2025 Consolidated Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

International Revenue Projected to Grow Significantly in 2025

HOUSTON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today reported results for the twelve months and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

For the twelve months of 2024, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $154.4 million. 2024 Tool Rental revenue was approximately $117.9 million and Product Sales revenue totaled $36.5 million. Total Operating Expenses were $141.0 million and Income from Operations was $13.4 million. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income(1) for 2024 were $3.0 million and $10.1 million, respectively. Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for 2024 were $0.09 and $0.31 per share, respectively. 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $40.1 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $17.2 million. As of December 31, 2024, DTI had approximately $6.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, and net debt of $47.6 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $39.8 million. Fourth quarter Tool Rental revenue was approximately $31.5 million and Product Sales revenue totaled $8.3 million. Total Operating Expenses were $38.0 million and Income from Operations was $1.8 million. Net Loss and Adjusted Net Income(1) for the fourth quarter were ($1.3) million and $0.6 million, respectively. Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for the fourth quarter were ($0.04) and $0.02 per share, respectively. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $9.1 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $5.9 million.

Wayne Prejean, Chief Executive Officer of DTI, stated, "I am pleased with the strong execution by our teams in the fourth quarter despite a challenging demand environment. The results of our acquisition growth strategy over the past twelve months have been particularly impressive given these industry headwinds. We are actively vertically integrating around specific products and are positioning ourselves globally for future growth. Although industry forecasts suggest a flat market environment this year, we anticipate building upon our 2024 results and activities and expect to significantly grow our international revenue in 2025."

Prejean added, "We believe acquiring value enhancing companies like Superior Drilling Products, Deep Casing Tools, European Drilling Projects and Titan Tools Services at attractive multiples, coupled with our differentiated organic growth strategy, positions DTI to successfully participate in the expected industry growth cycle over the next three to five years. We continue to analyze additional promising acquisition targets to gain further scale, talented personnel, innovative technologies and geographic expansion. We believe elevated demand should further strengthen the global need for our leading products, technological solutions and superior services."

2025 Full Year Outlook

Revenue

$163 million



-



$183 million Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$40 million



-



$50 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

25 %



-



27 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)(2)

$17 million



-



$21 million





(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures.

2024 Year End and Fourth Quarter Conference Call Information

DTI's 2024 year end and fourth quarter conference call can be accessed live via dial-in or webcast on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) by dialing 201-389-0869 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via live webcast by logging onto the webcast at this URL address: https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available through March 21, 2025 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13751110#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI operates from 16 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the business combination and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DTI and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: (1) the demand for DTI's products and services, which is influenced by the general level activity in the oil and gas industry; (2) DTI's ability to retain its customers, particularly those that contribute to a large portion of its revenue; (3) DTI's ability to employ and retain a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers, including its key personnel; (4) DTI's ability to source tools and raw materials at a reasonable cost; (5) DTI's ability to market its services in a competitive industry; (6) DTI's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and manage the resulting growth of its business; (7) potential liability for claims arising from damage or harm caused by the operation of DTI's tools, or otherwise arising from the dangerous activities that are inherent in the oil and gas industry; (8) DTI's ability to obtain additional capital; (9) potential political, regulatory, economic and social disruptions in the countries in which DTI conducts business, including changes in tax laws or tax rates; (11) DTI's dependence on its information technology systems, in particular Customer Order Management Portal and Support System, for the efficient operation of DTI's business; (11) DTI's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including those related to the environment, greenhouse gases and climate change; (12) DTI's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (13) the potential for volatility in the market price of DTI's common stock; (14) the impact of increased legal, accounting, administrative and other costs incurred as a public company, including the impact of possible shareholder litigation; (15) the potential for issuance of additional shares of DTI's common stock or other equity securities; (16) DTI's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and (17) other risks and uncertainties separately provided to you and indicated from time to time described in filings and potential filings by DTI with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement with the SEC by the Company on July 2, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"), and the information presented in DTI's annual report on Form 10-K filed March 28, 2024 (the "10-K"). Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management of DTI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to DTI's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Proxy Statement or the 10-K. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of each of DTI, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Proxy Statement and described in the 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Revenue, net:











Tool rental

$ 117,926



$ 119,239

Product sale



36,520





32,795

Total revenue, net



154,446





152,034

Operating costs and expenses:











Cost of tool rental revenue



24,110





28,270

Cost of product sale revenue



14,381





7,249

Selling, general, and administrative expense



78,695





68,264

Depreciation and amortization expense



23,832





20,352

Total operating costs and expenses



141,018





124,135

Income from operations



13,428





27,899

Other expense, net:











Interest expense, net



(3,369)





(1,103)

Gain on sale of property



60





101

Loss on asset disposal



-





(489)

Gain (loss) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



368





(255)

Other income (expense), net



(7,503)





(6,359)

Total other expense, net



(10,444)





(8,105)

Income before income tax expense



2,984





19,794

Income tax (expense)/benefit



30





(5,046)

Net income

$ 3,014



$ 14,748

Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock



-





314

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 3,014



$ 14,434

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.09



$ 0.67

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.09



$ 0.59

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



31,938,847





21,421,610

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



32,308,179





25,131,024

Comprehensive income:











Net income

$ 3,014



$ 14,748

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax



(1,652)





(114)

Net comprehensive income

$ 1,362



$ 14,634



Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three months ended December 31,





2024



2023

Revenue, net:











Tool rental

$ 31,516



$ 28,600

Product sale



8,330





6,589

Total revenue, net



39,846





35,189

Operating costs and expenses:











Cost of tool rental revenue



6,552





6,692

Cost of product sale revenue



3,602





1,387

Selling, general, and administrative expense



21,280





17,265

Depreciation and amortization expense



6,600





5,317

Total operating costs and expenses



38,034





30,661

Income from operations



1,812





4,528

Other expense, net:











Interest expense, net



(1,339)





(108)

Gain on sale of property



(1)





33

Loss on asset disposal



-





(489)

Gain (loss) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



-





(107)

Other income (expense), net



(2,262)





(189)

Total other expense, net



(3,602)





(860)

Income before income tax expense



(1,790)





3,668

Income tax (expense)/benefit



445





155

Net income

$ (1,345)



$ 3,823

Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock



-





-

Net income available to common shareholders

$ (1,345)



$ 3,823

Basic earnings per share

$ (0.04)



$ 0.13

Diluted earnings per share

$ (0.04)



$ 0.13

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



34,704,696





29,768,568

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



34,704,696





29,768,568

Comprehensive income:











Net income

$ (1,345)



$ 3,823

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax



(2,405)





3

Net comprehensive income

$ (3,750)



$ 3,826



Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash

$ 6,185



$ 6,003

Accounts receivable, net



39,606





29,929

Related party note receivable, current



909





-

Inventories, net



17,502





5,034

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,874





4,553

Investments - equity securities, at fair value



-





888

Total current assets



68,076





46,408

Property, plant and equipment, net



75,571





65,800

Operating lease right-of-use asset



22,718





18,786

Intangible assets, net



37,232





216

Goodwill



12,147





-

Deferred financing costs, net



817





409

Related party note receivable, less current portion



4,262





-

Deposits and other long-term assets



1,608





879

Total assets

$ 222,431



$ 132,498

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 11,983



$ 7,751

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



7,864





10,579

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



4,121





3,958

Current maturities of long-term debt



6,995





-

Total current liabilities



30,963





22,288

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



18,765





14,893

Long term debt, net of current portion



19,676





-

Revolving line of credit



27,142





-

Deferred tax liabilities, net



5,926





6,627

Total liabilities



102,472





43,808

Commitments and contingencies











Shareholders' equity











Common stock, $0.0001 par value, shares authorized 500,000,000 as of

December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 34,704,696 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 29,768,568 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2023



3





3

Additional paid-in-capital



125,415





95,218

Accumulated deficit



(3,582)





(6,306)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,877)





(225)

Total shareholders' equity



119,959





88,690

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 222,431



$ 132,498



Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 3,014



$ 14,748

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



23,832





20,352

Amortization of deferred financing costs



313





139

Non-cash lease expense



5,121





4,515

Unrealized loss on currency remeasurement



225





-

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory



-





75

Provision for excess and obsolete property and equipment



-





122

Provision for credit losses



424





117

Deferred tax expense/(benefit)



(778)





3,443

Loss on asset disposal



-





489

Gain on sale of property



(60)





(101)

Realized loss on equity securities



12





-

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



(368)





255

Realized loss on interest rate swap



-





4

Gross profit from sale of lost-in-hole equipment



(10,027)





(16,686)

Stock-based compensation expense



2,092





3,986

Interest Income on related party note receivable



(151)







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable, net



(4,015)





(1,048)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



874





519

Inventories, net



(4,320)





(1,716)

Deposits and other current assets



-





(496)

Operating lease liabilities



(4,832)





(4,415)

Accounts payable



(78)





(1,552)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(5,220)





583

Net cash flows from operating activities



6,058





23,334

Cash flows from investing activities:











Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired



(47,258)





-

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



79





202

Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(22,892)





(43,750)

Proceeds from sale of lost-in-hole equipment



15,253





19,684

Proceeds from sale of equity securities



1,244





-

Purchases of intangible assets



(12)





-

Net cash flows from investing activities



(53,586)





(23,864)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from Merger and PIPE Financing, net of transaction costs



-





23,162

Payment of deferred financing costs



(722)





(324)

Proceeds from revolving line of credit



38,618





73,050

Payments on revolving line of credit



(11,476)





(91,399)

Proceeds from long-term debt



25,000





-

Payments on long-term debt



(3,535)





-

Payments to holders of DTIH redeemable convertible preferred stock in connection with

retiring their DTI stock upon the Merger



-





(194)

Net cash flows from financing activities



47,885





4,295

Effect of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rate



(175)





(114)

Net Change in Cash



182





3,651

Cash at Beginning of Period



6,003





2,352

Cash at End of Period

$ 6,185



$ 6,003

Supplemental cash flow information:











Cash paid for interest

$ 2,673



$ 1,174

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 2,970



$ 3,006

Non-cash investing and financing activities:











Fair value of CTG liabilities assumed in CTG Acquisition

$ 3,162



$ -

Fair value of SDPI liabilities assumed in SDPI Acquisition

$ 6,246



$ -

Fair value of EDP liabilities assumed in EDP Acquisition

$ 1,769



$ -

ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 5,737



$ 3,264

Non-cash recovery of note receivable

$ 453



$ -

Net exercise of stock options

$ 254



$ -

Shares withheld from exercise of stock options for payment of taxes

$ 36



$ -

Purchases of inventory included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other

current liabilities

$ 1,176



$ 601

Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other

current liabilities

$ 126



$ 1,422

Non-cash directors and officers insurance

$ -



$ 695

Non-cash Merger financing

$ -



$ 2,000

Exchange of DTIH redeemable convertible preferred stock for DTIC Common Stock in connection

with Merger

$ -



$ 7,193

Issuance of DTIC Common Stock to former holders of DTIH redeemable convertible

preferred stock in connection with Exchange Agreements

$ -



$ 10,805

Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value

$ -



$ 314



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and Adjusted Net Income measures. Each of the metrics are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net earnings or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to supplement the GAAP measures in order to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures. We use Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a financial performance measure used for planning, forecasting, and evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to enable investors and others to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. As a performance measure, rather than a liquidity measure, the most closely comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Net Debt is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Net Debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We use Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining our leverage position since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iv) income taxes expense which is calculated by applying our effective tax rate on unadjusted net income to adjusted pre-tax income, and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance.

We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share as the quotient of adjusted net income (loss) and diluted weighted average common shares. We believe that Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance on a diluted per share basis.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ 3,014



$ 14,748

Add (deduct):











Income tax expense/(benefit)



(30)





5,046

Depreciation and amortization



23,832





20,352

Interest expense, net



3,369





1,103

Stock option expense



2,092





1,661

Management fees



750





1,130

Gain on sale of property



(60)





(101)

Loss on asset disposal



-





489

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



(368)





255

Transaction expense



7,036





5,979

Other expense, net



467





380

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 40,101



$ 51,042



















Three Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ (1,345)



$ 3,823

Add (deduct):











Income tax expense/(benefit)



(445)





(155)

Depreciation and amortization



6,600





5,317

Interest expense, net



1,339





108

Stock option expense



520



-

Management fees



187





357

Gain on sale of property



1





(33)

Loss on asset disposal



-





489

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



-





107

Transaction expense



2,270





16

Other expense, net



(7)





173

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,120



$ 10,202



Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)



Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ 3,014



$ 14,748

Add (deduct):











Income tax expense/(benefit)



(30)





5,046

Depreciation and amortization



23,832





20,352

Interest expense, net



3,369





1,103

Stock option expense



2,092





1,661

Management fees



750





1,130

Gain on sale of property



(60)





(101)

Loss on asset disposal



-





489

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



(368)





255

Transaction expense



7,036





5,979

Other expense, net



467





380

Gross capital expenditures



(22,892)





(43,750)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 17,209



$ 7,292



















Three Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ (1,345)



$ 3,823

Add (deduct):











Income tax expense/(benefit)



(445)





(155)

Depreciation and amortization



6,600





5,317

Interest expense, net



1,339





108

Stock option expense



520



-

Management fees



187





357

Gain on sale of property



1





(33)

Loss on asset disposal



-





489

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



-





107

Transaction expense



2,270





16

Other expense, net



(7)





173

Gross capital expenditures



(3,214)





(6,974)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 5,906



$ 3,228



Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)



Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ 3,014



$ 14,748

Transaction expense



7,036





5,979

Income tax expense/(benefit)



(30)





5,046

Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ 10,020



$ 25,773

Adjusted Income tax expense



101





(6,570)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 10,121



$ 19,203

Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock



-





314

Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders

$ 10,121



$ 18,889

Adjusted Basic earnings per share

$ 0.32



$ 0.88

Adjusted Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.31



$ 0.76

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



31,938,847





21,421,610

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



32,308,179





25,131,024



















Three Months Ended December 31,





2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ (1,345)



$ 3,823

Transaction expense



2,270





16

Income tax expense/(benefit)



(445)





(155)

Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ 480



$ 3,684

Adjusted Income tax expense



119





156

Adjusted Net Income

$ 600



$ 3,840

Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock



-





314

Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders

$ 600



$ 3,526

Adjusted Basic earnings per share

$ 0.02



$ 0.12

Adjusted Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.02



$ 0.13

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



34,704,696





29,768,568

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



34,704,696





29,768,568



Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025





Low



High

Net Income

$ 2,000



$ 5,000

Add (deduct)











Interest expense, net



3,500





4,500

Income tax expense



1,100





2,000

Depreciation and amortization



28,000





31,000

Management fees



700





800

Other expense



300





700

Stock option expense



4,000





4,500

Transaction expense



400





1,500

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 40,000



$ 50,000

Revenue



163,000





183,000

Adjusted EBITDA Margin



25 %



27 %

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025





Low



High

Net Income

$ 2,000



$ 5,000

Add (deduct)











Interest expense, net



3,500





4,500

Income tax expense



1,100





2,000

Depreciation and amortization



28,000





31,000

Management fees



700





800

Other expense



300





700

Stock option expense



4,000





4,500

Transaction expense



400





1,500

Gross capital expenditures



(23,000)





(29,000)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 17,000



$ 21,000

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin



10 %



11 %

SOURCE Drilling Tools International Corp.