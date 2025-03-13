Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Riesige Kupfer-Anomalie entdeckt! Ist das der nächste Explorations-Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ECEL | ISIN: US26205E1073 | Ticker-Symbol: F5C
Berlin
14.03.25
08:14 Uhr
2,501 Euro
-0,109
-4,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.03.2025 22:15 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reports 2024 Year End and Fourth Quarter Results

Finanznachrichten News

Expects Continued Growth in 2025 Consolidated Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

International Revenue Projected to Grow Significantly in 2025

HOUSTON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today reported results for the twelve months and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

For the twelve months of 2024, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $154.4 million. 2024 Tool Rental revenue was approximately $117.9 million and Product Sales revenue totaled $36.5 million. Total Operating Expenses were $141.0 million and Income from Operations was $13.4 million. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income(1) for 2024 were $3.0 million and $10.1 million, respectively. Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for 2024 were $0.09 and $0.31 per share, respectively. 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $40.1 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $17.2 million. As of December 31, 2024, DTI had approximately $6.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, and net debt of $47.6 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $39.8 million. Fourth quarter Tool Rental revenue was approximately $31.5 million and Product Sales revenue totaled $8.3 million. Total Operating Expenses were $38.0 million and Income from Operations was $1.8 million. Net Loss and Adjusted Net Income(1) for the fourth quarter were ($1.3) million and $0.6 million, respectively. Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for the fourth quarter were ($0.04) and $0.02 per share, respectively. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $9.1 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $5.9 million.

Wayne Prejean, Chief Executive Officer of DTI, stated, "I am pleased with the strong execution by our teams in the fourth quarter despite a challenging demand environment. The results of our acquisition growth strategy over the past twelve months have been particularly impressive given these industry headwinds. We are actively vertically integrating around specific products and are positioning ourselves globally for future growth. Although industry forecasts suggest a flat market environment this year, we anticipate building upon our 2024 results and activities and expect to significantly grow our international revenue in 2025."

Prejean added, "We believe acquiring value enhancing companies like Superior Drilling Products, Deep Casing Tools, European Drilling Projects and Titan Tools Services at attractive multiples, coupled with our differentiated organic growth strategy, positions DTI to successfully participate in the expected industry growth cycle over the next three to five years. We continue to analyze additional promising acquisition targets to gain further scale, talented personnel, innovative technologies and geographic expansion. We believe elevated demand should further strengthen the global need for our leading products, technological solutions and superior services."

2025 Full Year Outlook

Revenue


$163 million



-



$183 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1)


$40 million



-



$50 million

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)


25 %



-



27 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)(2)


$17 million



-



$21 million



(1)

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

(2)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures.

2024 Year End and Fourth Quarter Conference Call Information

DTI's 2024 year end and fourth quarter conference call can be accessed live via dial-in or webcast on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) by dialing 201-389-0869 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via live webcast by logging onto the webcast at this URL address: https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available through March 21, 2025 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13751110#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI operates from 16 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Contact:
DTI Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Rick Black
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the business combination and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DTI and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: (1) the demand for DTI's products and services, which is influenced by the general level activity in the oil and gas industry; (2) DTI's ability to retain its customers, particularly those that contribute to a large portion of its revenue; (3) DTI's ability to employ and retain a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers, including its key personnel; (4) DTI's ability to source tools and raw materials at a reasonable cost; (5) DTI's ability to market its services in a competitive industry; (6) DTI's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and manage the resulting growth of its business; (7) potential liability for claims arising from damage or harm caused by the operation of DTI's tools, or otherwise arising from the dangerous activities that are inherent in the oil and gas industry; (8) DTI's ability to obtain additional capital; (9) potential political, regulatory, economic and social disruptions in the countries in which DTI conducts business, including changes in tax laws or tax rates; (11) DTI's dependence on its information technology systems, in particular Customer Order Management Portal and Support System, for the efficient operation of DTI's business; (11) DTI's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including those related to the environment, greenhouse gases and climate change; (12) DTI's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (13) the potential for volatility in the market price of DTI's common stock; (14) the impact of increased legal, accounting, administrative and other costs incurred as a public company, including the impact of possible shareholder litigation; (15) the potential for issuance of additional shares of DTI's common stock or other equity securities; (16) DTI's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and (17) other risks and uncertainties separately provided to you and indicated from time to time described in filings and potential filings by DTI with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement with the SEC by the Company on July 2, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"), and the information presented in DTI's annual report on Form 10-K filed March 28, 2024 (the "10-K"). Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management of DTI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to DTI's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Proxy Statement or the 10-K. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of each of DTI, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Proxy Statement and described in the 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Drilling Tools International Corp.

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)




Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Revenue, net:







Tool rental


$

117,926



$

119,239


Product sale



36,520




32,795


Total revenue, net



154,446




152,034


Operating costs and expenses:







Cost of tool rental revenue



24,110




28,270


Cost of product sale revenue



14,381




7,249


Selling, general, and administrative expense



78,695




68,264


Depreciation and amortization expense



23,832




20,352


Total operating costs and expenses



141,018




124,135


Income from operations



13,428




27,899


Other expense, net:







Interest expense, net



(3,369)




(1,103)


Gain on sale of property



60




101


Loss on asset disposal



-




(489)


Gain (loss) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



368




(255)


Other income (expense), net



(7,503)




(6,359)


Total other expense, net



(10,444)




(8,105)


Income before income tax expense



2,984




19,794


Income tax (expense)/benefit



30




(5,046)


Net income


$

3,014



$

14,748


Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock



-




314


Net income available to common shareholders


$

3,014



$

14,434


Basic earnings per share


$

0.09



$

0.67


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.09



$

0.59


Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



31,938,847




21,421,610


Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



32,308,179




25,131,024


Comprehensive income:







Net income


$

3,014



$

14,748


Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax



(1,652)




(114)


Net comprehensive income


$

1,362



$

14,634


Drilling Tools International Corp.

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)




Three months ended December 31,




2024



2023


Revenue, net:







Tool rental


$

31,516



$

28,600


Product sale



8,330




6,589


Total revenue, net



39,846




35,189


Operating costs and expenses:







Cost of tool rental revenue



6,552




6,692


Cost of product sale revenue



3,602




1,387


Selling, general, and administrative expense



21,280




17,265


Depreciation and amortization expense



6,600




5,317


Total operating costs and expenses



38,034




30,661


Income from operations



1,812




4,528


Other expense, net:







Interest expense, net



(1,339)




(108)


Gain on sale of property



(1)




33


Loss on asset disposal



-




(489)


Gain (loss) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



-




(107)


Other income (expense), net



(2,262)




(189)


Total other expense, net



(3,602)




(860)


Income before income tax expense



(1,790)




3,668


Income tax (expense)/benefit



445




155


Net income


$

(1,345)



$

3,823


Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock



-




-


Net income available to common shareholders


$

(1,345)



$

3,823


Basic earnings per share


$

(0.04)



$

0.13


Diluted earnings per share


$

(0.04)



$

0.13


Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



34,704,696




29,768,568


Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



34,704,696




29,768,568


Comprehensive income:







Net income


$

(1,345)



$

3,823


Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax



(2,405)




3


Net comprehensive income


$

(3,750)



$

3,826


Drilling Tools International Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)




December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023


ASSETS







Current assets







Cash


$

6,185



$

6,003


Accounts receivable, net



39,606




29,929


Related party note receivable, current



909




-


Inventories, net



17,502




5,034


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,874




4,553


Investments - equity securities, at fair value



-




888


Total current assets



68,076




46,408


Property, plant and equipment, net



75,571




65,800


Operating lease right-of-use asset



22,718




18,786


Intangible assets, net



37,232




216


Goodwill



12,147




-


Deferred financing costs, net



817




409


Related party note receivable, less current portion



4,262




-


Deposits and other long-term assets



1,608




879


Total assets


$

222,431



$

132,498


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable


$

11,983



$

7,751


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



7,864




10,579


Current portion of operating lease liabilities



4,121




3,958


Current maturities of long-term debt



6,995




-


Total current liabilities



30,963




22,288


Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



18,765




14,893


Long term debt, net of current portion



19,676




-


Revolving line of credit



27,142




-


Deferred tax liabilities, net



5,926




6,627


Total liabilities



102,472




43,808


Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, shares authorized 500,000,000 as of
December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 34,704,696 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 29,768,568 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2023



3




3


Additional paid-in-capital



125,415




95,218


Accumulated deficit



(3,582)




(6,306)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,877)




(225)


Total shareholders' equity



119,959




88,690


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

222,431



$

132,498


Drilling Tools International Corp.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)




Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income


$

3,014



$

14,748


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



23,832




20,352


Amortization of deferred financing costs



313




139


Non-cash lease expense



5,121




4,515


Unrealized loss on currency remeasurement



225




-


Provision for excess and obsolete inventory



-




75


Provision for excess and obsolete property and equipment



-




122


Provision for credit losses



424




117


Deferred tax expense/(benefit)



(778)




3,443


Loss on asset disposal



-




489


Gain on sale of property



(60)




(101)


Realized loss on equity securities



12




-


Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities



(368)




255


Realized loss on interest rate swap



-




4


Gross profit from sale of lost-in-hole equipment



(10,027)




(16,686)


Stock-based compensation expense



2,092




3,986


Interest Income on related party note receivable



(151)





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net



(4,015)




(1,048)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



874




519


Inventories, net



(4,320)




(1,716)


Deposits and other current assets



-




(496)


Operating lease liabilities



(4,832)




(4,415)


Accounts payable



(78)




(1,552)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(5,220)




583


Net cash flows from operating activities



6,058




23,334


Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired



(47,258)




-


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



79




202


Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(22,892)




(43,750)


Proceeds from sale of lost-in-hole equipment



15,253




19,684


Proceeds from sale of equity securities



1,244




-


Purchases of intangible assets



(12)




-


Net cash flows from investing activities



(53,586)




(23,864)


Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from Merger and PIPE Financing, net of transaction costs



-




23,162


Payment of deferred financing costs



(722)




(324)


Proceeds from revolving line of credit



38,618




73,050


Payments on revolving line of credit



(11,476)




(91,399)


Proceeds from long-term debt



25,000




-


Payments on long-term debt



(3,535)




-


Payments to holders of DTIH redeemable convertible preferred stock in connection with
retiring their DTI stock upon the Merger



-




(194)


Net cash flows from financing activities



47,885




4,295


Effect of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rate



(175)




(114)


Net Change in Cash



182




3,651


Cash at Beginning of Period



6,003




2,352


Cash at End of Period


$

6,185



$

6,003


Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest


$

2,673



$

1,174


Cash paid for income taxes


$

2,970



$

3,006


Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Fair value of CTG liabilities assumed in CTG Acquisition


$

3,162



$

-


Fair value of SDPI liabilities assumed in SDPI Acquisition


$

6,246



$

-


Fair value of EDP liabilities assumed in EDP Acquisition


$

1,769



$

-


ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities


$

5,737



$

3,264


Non-cash recovery of note receivable


$

453



$

-


Net exercise of stock options


$

254



$

-


Shares withheld from exercise of stock options for payment of taxes


$

36



$

-


Purchases of inventory included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other
current liabilities


$

1,176



$

601


Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other
current liabilities


$

126



$

1,422


Non-cash directors and officers insurance


$

-



$

695


Non-cash Merger financing


$

-



$

2,000


Exchange of DTIH redeemable convertible preferred stock for DTIC Common Stock in connection
with Merger


$

-



$

7,193


Issuance of DTIC Common Stock to former holders of DTIH redeemable convertible
preferred stock in connection with Exchange Agreements


$

-



$

10,805


Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value


$

-



$

314


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and Adjusted Net Income measures. Each of the metrics are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net earnings or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to supplement the GAAP measures in order to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures. We use Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a financial performance measure used for planning, forecasting, and evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to enable investors and others to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. As a performance measure, rather than a liquidity measure, the most closely comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Net Debt is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Net Debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We use Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining our leverage position since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iv) income taxes expense which is calculated by applying our effective tax rate on unadjusted net income to adjusted pre-tax income, and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance.

We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share as the quotient of adjusted net income (loss) and diluted weighted average common shares. We believe that Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance on a diluted per share basis.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)




Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Net income (loss)


$

3,014



$

14,748


Add (deduct):







Income tax expense/(benefit)



(30)




5,046


Depreciation and amortization



23,832




20,352


Interest expense, net



3,369




1,103


Stock option expense



2,092




1,661


Management fees



750




1,130


Gain on sale of property



(60)




(101)


Loss on asset disposal



-




489


Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



(368)




255


Transaction expense



7,036




5,979


Other expense, net



467




380


Adjusted EBITDA


$

40,101



$

51,042











Three Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Net income (loss)


$

(1,345)



$

3,823


Add (deduct):







Income tax expense/(benefit)



(445)




(155)


Depreciation and amortization



6,600




5,317


Interest expense, net



1,339




108


Stock option expense



520



-


Management fees



187




357


Gain on sale of property



1




(33)


Loss on asset disposal



-




489


Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



-




107


Transaction expense



2,270




16


Other expense, net



(7)




173


Adjusted EBITDA


$

9,120



$

10,202


Drilling Tools International Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)



Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Net income (loss)


$

3,014



$

14,748


Add (deduct):







Income tax expense/(benefit)



(30)




5,046


Depreciation and amortization



23,832




20,352


Interest expense, net



3,369




1,103


Stock option expense



2,092




1,661


Management fees



750




1,130


Gain on sale of property



(60)




(101)


Loss on asset disposal



-




489


Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



(368)




255


Transaction expense



7,036




5,979


Other expense, net



467




380


Gross capital expenditures



(22,892)




(43,750)


Adjusted Free Cash Flow


$

17,209



$

7,292











Three Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Net income (loss)


$

(1,345)



$

3,823


Add (deduct):







Income tax expense/(benefit)



(445)




(155)


Depreciation and amortization



6,600




5,317


Interest expense, net



1,339




108


Stock option expense



520



-


Management fees



187




357


Gain on sale of property



1




(33)


Loss on asset disposal



-




489


Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest



-




107


Transaction expense



2,270




16


Other expense, net



(7)




173


Gross capital expenditures



(3,214)




(6,974)


Adjusted Free Cash Flow


$

5,906



$

3,228


Drilling Tools International Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)



Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Net income (loss)


$

3,014



$

14,748


Transaction expense



7,036




5,979


Income tax expense/(benefit)



(30)




5,046


Adjusted Income Before Tax


$

10,020



$

25,773


Adjusted Income tax expense



101




(6,570)


Adjusted Net Income


$

10,121



$

19,203


Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock



-




314


Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders


$

10,121



$

18,889


Adjusted Basic earnings per share


$

0.32



$

0.88


Adjusted Diluted earnings per share


$

0.31



$

0.76


Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



31,938,847




21,421,610


Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



32,308,179




25,131,024











Three Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023


Net income (loss)


$

(1,345)



$

3,823


Transaction expense



2,270




16


Income tax expense/(benefit)



(445)




(155)


Adjusted Income Before Tax


$

480



$

3,684


Adjusted Income tax expense



119




156


Adjusted Net Income


$

600



$

3,840


Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock



-




314


Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders


$

600



$

3,526


Adjusted Basic earnings per share


$

0.02



$

0.12


Adjusted Diluted earnings per share


$

0.02



$

0.13


Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



34,704,696




29,768,568


Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



34,704,696




29,768,568


Drilling Tools International Corp.

Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025




Low



High


Net Income


$

2,000



$

5,000


Add (deduct)







Interest expense, net



3,500




4,500


Income tax expense



1,100




2,000


Depreciation and amortization



28,000




31,000


Management fees



700




800


Other expense



300




700


Stock option expense



4,000




4,500


Transaction expense



400




1,500


Adjusted EBITDA


$

40,000



$

50,000


Revenue



163,000




183,000


Adjusted EBITDA Margin



25

%



27

%

Drilling Tools International Corp.

Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025




Low



High


Net Income


$

2,000



$

5,000


Add (deduct)







Interest expense, net



3,500




4,500


Income tax expense



1,100




2,000


Depreciation and amortization



28,000




31,000


Management fees



700




800


Other expense



300




700


Stock option expense



4,000




4,500


Transaction expense



400




1,500


Gross capital expenditures



(23,000)




(29,000)


Adjusted Free Cash Flow


$

17,000



$

21,000


Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin



10

%



11

%

SOURCE Drilling Tools International Corp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.