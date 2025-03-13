Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Riesige Kupfer-Anomalie entdeckt! Ist das der nächste Explorations-Jackpot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8P4 | ISIN: US7404441047 | Ticker-Symbol: P4L
Frankfurt
14.03.25
08:52 Uhr
114,00 Euro
+6,00
+5,56 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,00121,0011:04
117,00123,0010:37
PR Newswire
13.03.2025 22:15 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Preformed Line Products Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

CLEVELAND, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter of 2024 and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Q4/Full Year 2024 Highlights:

  • Quarterly net sales of $167.1 million, an increase of 15% from Q4 2023 and 14% from Q3 2024
  • Diluted EPS of $2.13, an increase of 65% from Q4 2023 and 38% from Q3 2024
  • Debt reduction of $33.7 million in 2024 due to strong cash generation

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $167.1 million compared to $145.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 15% increase. The international subsidiaries accounted for the majority of the sales increase primarily due to an increase in energy market sales and to a lesser extent the communications end market. Foreign currency translation reduced fourth quarter 2024 net sales by $3.0 million.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $10.5 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $6.3 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023. The fourth quarter of 2024 net income was impacted by an increase in gross profit from higher sales levels, lower period expenses, and lower interest expense. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 30 basis points versus the same quarter in 2023.

Net sales decreased 11% to $593.7 million for the full year 2024 compared to $669.7 million in 2023. The year-over-year decline in sales is due primarily to the slowdown in spending and inventory de-stocking within the U.S. energy and communications end markets. Foreign currency translation rates reduced net sales by $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $37.1 million, or $7.50 per diluted share, compared to $63.3 million, or $12.68 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2023. YTD December 31, 2024 net income was impacted by decreased gross profit resulting from the decrease in sales, which was partially offset by lower period expenses and lower interest expense.

Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman, said, "The increase in fourth quarter sales of 15% versus the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as the sequential increase of 14% from last quarter, indicate we are approaching the end of inventory destocking within our primary end markets. Full year net sales declined 11% versus 2023, primarily due to the softness in the U.S. communications end market, caused by a reduction in customer deployment due to higher borrowing costs, a delay in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment ("BEAD") Program stimulus funding and customer inventory de-stocking to re-align inventory levels with current manufacturing lead times. While 2024 was a challenging year, I am encouraged by the contributions made by our international subsidiaries, which mitigated some of the weakness in our U.S. business. Our cost reduction activities along with reduced capital expenditures, reduced acquisition activity and lower borrowing costs in 2024 resulted in strong cash generation enabling debt reduction of $33.7 million. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity allows for continued investment in new product development to satisfy customer requirements, facility modernization and automation for our global manufacturing operations as well as opportunities for continued growth through logical acquisitions. Our current focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and timely service they have come to expect from PLP."

A presentation on fourth quarter and full-year results will also be available on PLP's website at www.plp.com/investor-relations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates, natural disasters and health epidemics, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, the Company's continued access to financing, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)




ASSETS




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 57,244


$ 53,607

Accounts receivable, net

111,402


106,892

Inventories, net

129,913


148,814

Prepaid expenses

11,720


8,246

Other current assets

5,514


7,256

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

315,793


324,815

Property, plant and equipment, net

195,086


207,892

Goodwill

26,685


29,497

Other intangible assets, net

9,656


12,981

Deferred income taxes

6,546


7,109

Other assets

20,111


20,857

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 573,877


$ 603,151

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Trade accounts payable

$ 41,951


$ 37,788

Notes payable to banks

7,782


6,968

Current portion of long-term debt

2,430


6,486

Accrued compensation and other benefits

25,904


28,018

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

30,346


32,057

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

108,413


111,317

Long-term debt, less current portion

18,357


48,796

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes

24,783


26,882

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common shares - $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,913,621
and 4,908,413 issued and outstanding, at December 31, 2024 and December 31,
2023

13,752


13,607

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 222,887 and 243,118 shares at December 31,
2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

(9,575)


(10,183)

Deferred compensation liability

9,575


10,183

Paid-in capital

65,093


60,958

Retained earnings

553,179


520,154

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,961,772 and 1,894,419 shares at December 31, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively

(126,800)


(118,249)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(82,909)


(60,306)

TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

422,315


416,164

Noncontrolling interest

9


(8)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

422,324


416,156

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 573,877


$ 603,151

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME



Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

(Thousands of dollars, except per share data)








Net sales

$ 167,117


$ 145,603


$ 593,714


$ 669,679

Cost of products sold

111,488


97,503


403,903


434,831

GROSS PROFIT

55,629


48,100


189,811


234,848

Costs and expenses








Selling

12,576


12,945


48,722


51,078

General and administrative

19,205


20,019


67,477


74,643

Research and engineering

5,589


5,688


21,923


22,481

Other operating expense, net

746


2,502


932


2,492


38,116


41,154


139,054


150,694

OPERATING INCOME

17,513


6,946


50,757


84,154

Other income (expense)








Interest income

717


610


2,573


1,811

Interest expense

(381)


(707)


(2,221)


(3,905)

Other (expense) income, net

(528)


119


(339)


284


(192)


22


13


(1,810)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

17,321


6,968


50,770


82,344

Income tax expense

6,876


659


13,659


19,007

NET INCOME

$ 10,445


$ 6,309


$ 37,111


$ 63,337

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling
interests

7


23


(17)


(5)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
SHAREHOLDERS

$ 10,452


$ 6,332


$ 37,094


$ 63,332

AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON
STOCK OUTSTANDING:








Basic

4,897


4,864


4,908


4,920

Diluted

4,917


4,902


4,947


4,997

EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS
COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:








Basic

$ 2.13


$ 1.30


$ 7.56


$ 12.87

Diluted

$ 2.13


$ 1.29


$ 7.50


$ 12.68









Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20


$ 0.20


$ 0.80


$ 0.80

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.