Arena Investors, LP: Charge Enterprises Appoints Spencer Bolgard as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charge Enterprises, a leading electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Spencer Bolgard as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Bolgard brings a wealth of experience in the electrical, automation, electronics, energy efficiency, and EV charging sectors with 40 years of experience and a track record of delivering strategic execution and revenue generation across the electrical, automation, electronics, and energy savings sectors. He joins Charge Enterprises from MaxLite, a leader in energy-efficient lighting, lighting controls, and EV charging solutions, where he served as President and CEO for the past six years. Prior to MaxLite, Bolgard held senior leadership roles at Phoenix Contact, Cooper Industries, Generation Brands - Lighting, Affiliated Distributors, Motorola, Leviton, and General Electric. He was additionally an Armored Cavalry Officer in the US Army.

Charge Enterprises is dedicated to driving the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future by developing essential infrastructure for widespread electrification. With expertise in electrical and wireless infrastructure, as well as the design and construction of EV charging, solar, storage, and lighting solutions, Charge empowers a diverse range of clients. These include auto OEMs and dealer networks, hospitality groups, U.S. military and government installations, municipalities, REITs, and retail and Charge enables them to enhance energy efficiency and seamlessly transition away from fossil fuels.

Charge portfolio companies have successfully completed $1.3B in projects across 46 states providing turnkey infrastructure solutions. The company is advancing the integration of Greenspeed Energy Solutions, BW Electrical Services (BW), and Advanced Network Services (ANS) while unlocking new commercial opportunities.

Greenspeed is expanding into adjacent verticals, leveraging its product portfolio to establish recurring revenue streams beyond systems integration and construction. By bundling EV, solar, and lighting solutions Greenspeed is creating a comprehensive, one-stop platform for sustainable infrastructure. This strategy aligns with regulatory mandates, corporate ESG goals, and incentives for clean energy adoption, enabling customers to modernize aging infrastructure while achieving operational cost savings.

BW is extending its union footprint into high-growth markets Columbus, OH, and Albany, NY, where significant infrastructure investments are underway. The surge in data centers, commercial real estate, healthcare, and public infrastructure projects is driving demand for skilled union electrical contractors. BW's union status positions it favorably for large-scale electrical infrastructure deployments that require highly trained labor. Its proven model and track record in large development with access to skilled labor pools provides a scalable growth platform.

ANS is sharpening its focus on in-building wireless (DAS) deployments, which generate recurring post-construction revenue. Regulatory requirements, the increasing dependence on mobile devices, and the technical limitations of 5G coverage are fueling demand for DAS solutions. Municipalities must comply with first responder legislation, while commercial real estate owners are investing in enhanced indoor coverage to ensure seamless connectivity in buildings. These dynamics, and ANS' unique ability to solve those problems, positions it for strong future growth.

The collective reach and capability of Charge's portfolio companies combined with Mr. Bolgard's proven leadership has the company well positioned for the future. With a proven track record of driving innovation, growth, operational excellence, and high-performance team development, Bolgard is well-positioned to build upon the success and leading market positioning of Charge Enterprises, as it enters its next chapter of expansion. His deep expertise in energy solutions and commercial strategy will be instrumental in advancing Charge's mission to build and scale the infrastructure essential for the electrified future.

"We are thrilled to welcome Spencer as CEO of Charge Enterprises," said Vincent DeVito, Managing Director-Asset Management for Arena and its affiliated special servicer, Quaestor Advisors, LLC. "Spencer's leadership, industry expertise, and strategic vision align perfectly with our long-term goals. His experience in scaling businesses and executing growth strategies will accelerate our impact in EV infrastructure and power solutions."

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises, a portfolio company of Arena Investors, LP, is a leading provider of next-gen infrastructure in electric vehicle (EV) charging, solar, storage, lighting and 5G wireless networks. The company partners with best-in-class technology providers to deliver a diverse group of public and private customers cutting-edge infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Charge Enterprises is laying the foundation for a world powered by clean energy. See www.charge.enterprises for more information.

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors, a subsidiary of Arena Investor Group holdings, is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With approximately $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of December 31, 2024, and a team of over 180 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital across all corporate, real estate, and structured finance investment areas, at all levels of the capital structure, and in all developed markets, alongside operational capabilities to manage and improve businesses. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions and business operations that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

About Quaestor Advisors, LLC

Quaestor Advisors, LLC ("QA") is the affiliated servicer for Arena Investors, LP, providing risk-reducing and return-enhancing asset servicing. In addition to offering loan operations and accounting services, QA's mandate is to stay ahead of potential problems, preserve value, and add value through surveillance, relationship management, strategic management of assets, and productive workouts when needed. With over 100 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia dedicated to special-situations asset servicing, the Firm has serviced hundreds of complex transactions totaling billions of dollars of capital. For more information on QA and its services, visit www.quaestoradvisors.com. These services are provided to a select group of third-party asset owners by Arena affiliate Quaestor Consulting Group ("QCG"). To learn more about QCG, visit www.quaestorconsulting.com.

