PR Newswire
14.03.2025 10:18 Uhr
Linxon selected to deliver design works for Western Isles AC substation for SSEN Transmission in the UK

Finanznachrichten News

BADEN, Switzerland, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has been selected to undertake Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) design and reservation of manufacturing capacity for long lead equipment for 400 / 132 kV SF6-free EconiQ® Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substations and related systems in the Western Isles, Scotland.

The Western Isles project aims to connect generation to the Main Interconnected Transmission System (MITS) and will facilitate the transfer of 1.8 GW Bi-pole from the HVDC link being developed by Hitachi Energy for the SSEN Transmission project in the United Kingdom.

In December 2023, Linxon established a long-term partnership with SSEN Transmission (Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks). We have executed the Framework Agreement for Pathway to Net Zero, which encompasses the design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of high voltage and extra high voltage Gas Insulated (GIS) substations and Air Insulated (AIS) substation works, along with associated systems in Scotland to meet current and future project demands within SSEN Transmission.

SSEN Transmission is implementing a delivery partner model that fosters long-term collaborative relationships with the supply chain, aiming to provide the most efficient solutions for consumers in Great Britain and support the delivery of the SSEN Transmission Pathway to 2030. This model seeks to explore extended commitments to projects, collaborating with the supply chain to achieve cost certainty, Early Contractor Involvement (ECI), Key Performance Indicators, and Synergy Reviews.

"We anticipate a close collaboration with all stakeholders to expedite the delivery of this essential infrastructure and the vital connection to the Western Isles. This initiative will yield significant local and national socio-economic benefits, in addition to supporting the 2030 government clean power targets and a pathway to net zero. We are eager to continue our long-term partnership with our client, with a strong emphasis on achieving our shared Net Zero objectives," stated Angel Guijarro, Managing Director of Linxon in Europe.

About SSEN: Home - SSEN Transmission

For more information, please contact:
Kristina Holmström Matses
Head of Communications
media.enquiries@linxon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/linxon-selected-to-deliver-design-works-for-western-isles-ac-substation-for-ssen-transmission-in-the,c4117502

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/econiq-420-kv-gis-etc,c3385861

EconiQ 420 kV GIS etc

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/angel-guijarro,c3385864

Angel Guijarro

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linxon-selected-to-deliver-design-works-for-western-isles-ac-substation-for-ssen-transmission-in-the-uk-302401849.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
