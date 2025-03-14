In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. China: The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon 600 W modules from China, rose 1. 16% to $0. 087/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with higher price indications between $0. 082 and $0. 090/W. FOB China Mono PERC module prices remained stable at $0. 085/W with indications between $0. 081 and $0. 088/W. Q2 2025 loading cargoes rose 1. 16% to $0. 087/W, with higher values between $0. 082 and $0. 090/W, while second-half 2025 loading ...

