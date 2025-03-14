bd-capital Fund 2 closes more than 20% above €350 million target

Raised in under a year despite difficult market conditions

bd-capital AUM reaches over €800 million

bd-capital, the pan-European, operator-led investment firm, is pleased to announce the final closing of its second fund, bd-capital Fund 2 ("Fund 2"), at €430 million. The fund closed more than 20% over its target of €350 million after less than twelve months in the market. With the closing of Fund 2, bd-capital's assets under management have increased to over €800 million.

Commitments to Fund 2 were secured from a diverse cohort of institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices. In addition to Europe and the Middle East, a significant proportion of capital came from North American investors.

bd-capital's Managing Partners, Andy Dawson and Richard Baker, said: "We are incredibly grateful for the continued support we have received from our existing limited partners and are delighted to have welcomed such a fantastic group of new investors into Fund 2. To have exceeded our fundraising target in a relatively short timeframe is a validation of our distinctive, operator-led, pan-European multi-sector specialist strategy. The firm continues to expand and with this new fund, we are well positioned to capitalise on the exciting opportunities in our target sub-sectors as we move onwards."

bd-capital brings a highly differentiated investment approach to the European mid-market, utilising an operator-led strategy where its team of private equity investors and experienced business leaders work together in full partnership across all aspects of sourcing, diligence, execution and value creation.

bd-capital was supported by its partners at Houlihan Lokey (exclusive global placement agent), Weil, Gotshal Manges (legal counsel), and Langham Hall (fund administration).

About bd-capital

Founded in 2019 by Andy Dawson (former Partner at Advent International), and Richard Baker (former FTSE 100 CEO and Chairman, and Advent Operating Partner), bd-capital employs an operator led investment strategy, making control investments in mid-market businesses headquartered in the UK, BeNeLux and Iberian markets which operate in subsectors that are experiencing enduring structural growth across Healthcare, Services and Consumer. bd-capital has offices in London, Amsterdam and Madrid.

Visit www.bd-cap.com to learn more.

