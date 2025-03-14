Nemysis Limited Announces Collaboration With Avia Pharma AB as IHAT Distributor in Nordic Region

Nemysis is pleased to announce signing of a Distribution and Supply Agreement (the "Agreement") for its unique oral iron supplement, Iron Hydroxide Adipate Tartrate ("IHAT"), with Avia Pharma AB ("Avia"), which will act as distributor.

Under the Agreement, Avia is appointed as the exclusive partner to Nemysis for the promotion, marketing, distribution and sale of Nemysis' proprietary IHAT product under the Tolfer brand, under license.

Avia's appointment is exclusive in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, as well as being semi-exclusive for Germany, where Avia is expanding its reach, including through the addition of IHAT to its product portfolio. This collaboration provides sufferers access to this important and revolutionary product for the safe and tolerable treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia, without the adverse risks.

This agreement marks a further strategic milestone for Nemysis and Avia, expanding the footprint of Tolfer outside its existing market of Italy, where IHAT has three distributors, and further strengthening the product portfolio of Avia with an innovative and differentiated product and the Tolfer brand.

Commenting on the Agreement, Marco Cartolari, Chief Operating Officer remarks "We are pleased to add this collection of territories to IHAT's footprint and that of the Tolfer brand and to be working with a fast-growing partner such as Avia and its team. This collaboration is a robust strategic fit for both parties and we look forward to all stakeholders benefitting from Tolfer in the covered territories. "

Fredrik Warstedt, Avia Pharma AB Head of M&A and Business Development, states: "We are excited to bring Tolfer into our product portfolio and by its prospects in our markets. We believe this unique product will support many of our customers and strengthen our ability to fulfil our mission of making Northern Europe a healthier place, and in particular within our Women's Health market focus."

About iron deficiency

Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia are the most widespread nutritional deficiency, affecting ~1.2 billion people globally, and are associated with a slew of symptoms, including tiredness, lack of energy and shortness of breath and, in more severe cases, an increased risk of serious morbidity and impaired immunity.

About IHAT

IHAT is a nanoparticulate ferric iron supplement that respects the physiology of natural iron. It was developed as an analogue of dietary ferritin, the natural iron storage protein, and follows its route of absorption. Like ferritin, IHAT is absorbed as whole nanoparticles in the intestine and does not release 'free' iron, a highly redox reactive form of iron and the culprit of the gastrointestinal side effects seen with conventional oral iron supplements. IHAT is efficacious and well-tolerated, with no negative impact on the gut microbiome.

About Avia Pharma AB

Avia Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with a focus on five therapy areas: women's health, urology, dermatology, allergy and everyday healthcare across Northern Europe and in particular Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Germany.

