China Eastern Airlines (CEA) just announced the launch of a new direct route between Shanghai Pudong and Abu Dhabi. The service, set to commence on April 28, will make CEA the first Chinese airline to connect the two cities. The flights will be operated under a joint partnership with Etihad Airways.

The new route, designated as flight MU237/238, will operate four times a week, departing from Shanghai every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The outbound flight leaves Shanghai at 15:10 local time and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 21:20 local time. The return leg departs Abu Dhabi at 23:20 local time and arrives in Shanghai at 12:40 local time the following day.

The service will be operated by an Airbus A330, which is equipped with high-speed in-flight connectivity, enabling passengers to enjoy seamless internet access throughout the journey.

Abu Dhabi offers strategic advantages for Chinese businesses, with its free trade zone policies and strong energy and financial sectors. The launch of this direct route is expected to strengthen economic ties and facilitate greater business and cultural exchanges between the Yangtze River Delta and the Gulf. Additionally, the new route is anticipated to boost tourism, allowing Shanghai travelers easy access to Abu Dhabi's iconic landmarks, while offering Emirati visitors an opportunity to experience China's blend of modernity and rich cultural heritage.

The Shanghai-Abu Dhabi route of CEA marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between CEA and Etihad Airways. In December 2023, the two airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration in areas such as codeshare agreements, frequent flyer programs, cargo operations, and sustainability initiatives.

In June 2024, the carriers formalized a joint venture agreement to promote the opening of the Shanghai-Abu Dhabi route, with a commitment to shared operations on the service. CEA's flights will utilize the newly opened Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, where Etihad Airways also operates, enabling seamless connectivity for passengers traveling onward to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

CEA now operates five routes to the Middle East, offering a total of 20 weekly departures. The airline's existing routes include Shanghai-Dubai, Shanghai-Riyadh, Xi'an-Dubai, Qingdao-Dubai, and Kunming-Dubai.

Tickets for the Shanghai-Abu Dhabi route are now available for purchase.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250314187847/en/

Contacts:

Company: China Eastern Airlines

Website: http://www.ceair.com/

Contact: fangying

TEL: 00862122331470

Email: fangying@ceair.com