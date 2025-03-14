Sherwood Lumber Announces Leadership Transition: Michael Goodman Named President

Sherwood Lumber advances its legacy moving into its 3rd generation

Sherwood Lumber, a leading national distributor of building materials, is proud to announce that Michael Goodman has been appointed as the company's new President. This transition marks an important milestone in Sherwood Lumber's 70-year history, as Michael succeeds his father, Andy Goodman, who has led the company for nearly four decades.

Sherwood Lumber 70th anniversary logo

Sherwood Lumber 70th anniversary logo

Andy Goodman will remain actively involved in the company, continuing to support its growth and vision, while stepping back from day-to-day decision-making.

"For almost 40 years, I have had the honor of leading Sherwood Lumber," said Andy Goodman. "This company has always been built on passion, teamwork, and a commitment to excellence. I couldn't be more proud to announce that my son, Michael, will be taking over as President. His dedication, fresh perspective, and deep respect for our values will ensure that Sherwood continues to thrive in the years ahead."

Michael Goodman has spent his career working across all aspects of the business, playing a key role in Sherwood's continued success. Under his leadership, the company plans to build on its strong foundation by further investing in technology, expanding tools and resources for employees, and continuing to prepare for the next generation of growth.

"I am incredibly honored to step into this role and continue my family's legacy," said Michael Goodman. "Sherwood Lumber is not just a business-it's a family. We have an extraordinary team, and our culture is what sets us apart. My goal is to preserve what has made us so special while driving innovation and ensuring we remain a great place to work for decades to come. I look forward to working alongside our associates, customers, and partners to shape an exciting future for Sherwood Lumber."

With this transition, Sherwood Lumber remains committed to the values that have defined its success for generations: integrity, customer service, and a people-first approach. The company's financial strength and stability will continue to provide a solid foundation for future growth, and this leadership shift marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

SOURCE: Sherwood Lumber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire