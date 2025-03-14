This is a proof-of-concept 1. 22 kg laptop with a solar panel integrated into the lid, capable of absorbing enough sunlight in 20 minutes to power the device's video for an hour. From pv magazine Spain Chinese computer manufacturer Lenovo unveiled its new solar-powered laptop, Yoga Solar PC Concept, at last week's Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. - Still in development, Lenovo describes the project as "a PC powered by the sun" that users can carry around anywhere with maximum flexibility. The Yoga Solar PC aims to "bridge the gap between functionality and environmental awareness and ...

