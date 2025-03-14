Hubexo North America: BuildCentral Emerges as Hubexo, Reveals Plans for Innovation and Global Growth

The move consolidates operations and resources for 50 companies in 26 countries in the Building, Specifications, and Construction Industries. Hubexo aims to help construction professionals sell more, improve efficiency, and build more sustainably.

BuildCentral, a leading provider of lead generation and site selection solutions for the construction industry, has officially rebranded as Hubexo. This transformation aligns with Hubexo's global vision to drive efficiency, sustainability, and growth across the construction sector.

A Unified Vision for the Future

The rebrand enhances services for professionals in the building, specifications, and construction industries. By aligning brands with Hubexo, BuildCentral clients gain access to an expanded suite of data solutions, advanced analytics, and innovative digital tools.

"The built environment shapes the way we live, work, and play-our new name reflects our commitment to connecting and shaping the global construction industry with vital data and insights," said Dario Aganovic, CEO of Hubexo.

Bold Steps Toward Innovation and Global Impact

Emerging as Hubexo aligns with BuildCentral's long-term goal of providing best-in-class data solutions for construction professionals. As part of a global brand with deep expertise in construction intelligence and software, in the coming months, BuildCentral will deliver expanded services designed to help clients gain a competitive edge.

Kyle Camp, President, of Hubexo North America said, "The new name, Hubexo, reflects our position as the global Hub of construction information and industry. We will continue to deliver unique project and planned development data, reveal hidden insights, support innovation, and shape the future of the built environment. BuildCentral's users can soon expect access to cutting-edge site selection technology, more comprehensive project insights, and enhanced digital bidding solutions-all backed by Hubexo's industry-leading data infrastructure."

He added, "As BuildCentral transitions to Hubexo, our team remains committed to delivering enhanced value - this rebrand signals a new era of innovation."

Expanded Data Solutions - Clients will now benefit from Hubexo's global insights, product innovation hubs, new project opportunities, and novel construction datasets

Advanced Technology Integration - BuildCentral users will gain access to enhanced digital bidding tools, advanced analytics, and automation features to streamline their workflows

Stronger Industry Partnerships - By being part of Hubexo, BuildCentral will collaborate with top industry leaders, accelerating innovation and improving the accuracy and depth of construction intelligence

About Hubexo:

Hubexo, formerly Byggfakta Group, provides innovative data, insights, and software solutions to the global construction industry. Founded in Sweden in 1936, Hubexo specializes in project information, eTendering, product information, market intelligence, and specification.

With operations in 26 countries, Hubexo helps its customers sell more efficiently, sustainably, and lead the future of construction innovation.

Hubexo is owned by a private equity consortium of Stirling Square Capital Partners, TA Associates, and Macquarie Capital.

For more information about Hubexo and BuildCentral's expanded offerings, visit Hubexo.com .

