Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) (OTC Pink: MRTMF) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from a grade control drill program at the Hammerdown Gold Project. Hammerdown is located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador, near the towns of King's Point and Springdale.

Highlights:

19.9 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold ("Au") over 17.0 metres ("m"), including 32.2 gpt Au over 10.0 m in drill hole HDGC-25-124

2.5 gpt Au over 14.0 m in drill hole HDGC-25-120

31.6 gpt Au over 1.0 m in drill hole HDGC-25-145

27.9 gpt Au over 1.0 m in drill hole HDGC-25-118

27.8 gpt Au over 0.9 m in drill hole HDGC-25-231

Sampling of underground mine backfill material in drill holes HDGC-25-234 and HDGC-25-149 returned 11.2 gpt Au over a 3.0 m and 16.7 gpt Au over 2.0 m, respectively

Discussion of Results

The latest drill results cover multiple locations within the proposed first year of open pit mining at Hammerdown. The grade control program continues to validate the vein model and historic underground workings while identifying additional mineralization between the high-grade veins, mine backfill material and remnant pillars.

Notable assay results include drill hole HDGC-25-124, which intersected 19.9 gpt Au over 17.0 m, including 32.2 gpt Au over 10.0 m. This drill hole is located 5 metres south of previously announced drill hole HDGC-25-122 (Maritime press release dated March 4, 2025) which returned 12.0 gpt Au over 28.0 m, including 73.7 gpt Au over 4.0 m demonstrating excellent short range continuity in an area of structural thickening. Further south and 11 m west of drill hole HDGC-25-124, drill hole HDGC-25-120 intersected the Wisteria Zone at a depth of 23 m returning a broad 14 m wide interval averaging 2.5 gpt Au. The Wisteria Zone is a large bulk tonnage target consisting of disseminated sulphide mineralization in a quartz feldspar porphyry (QFP) that remains open at depth and along strike. Drill hole HDGC-25-145 also returned a high-grade intersection of 31.6 gpt Au over 1.0 m in the P01 vein, extending the vein approximately 20 m beyond its interpreted wireframe.

The Hammerdown grade control program continues to deliver impressive results, further refining the resource model by capturing mineralization between high-grade veins, defining new mineralization in previously clipped pillars and wireframes plus identifying high grade mineralization within the historic backfilled stopes. This was seen in drill holes HDGC-25-234 with 11.2 gpt Au over 3.0 m and HDGC-25-149 with 16.7 gpt Au over 2.0 m. These results enhance the confidence in the mineralization surrounding and inside the previously mined out stopes at Hammerdown. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain whether further exploration would result in the backfill material being delineated as a mineral resource.

Grade Control Drilling

The grade control drill program is now completed with 8,460 metres of diamond drilling in 273 drill holes. The program was designed to intersect the sub vertical mineralization on a 10m x 10m staggered pattern to maximize future ore extraction while minimizing ore losses and dilution. Assay results are pending for over 114 drill holes and will be released as they are received.





Figure 1. Plan View



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/244509_6ef82c575487babd_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Hammerdown Deposit Cross Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/244509_6ef82c575487babd_002full.jpg





Figure 3. Core Photo Drill Hole HDGC-25-124 high grade intersection returning 32.2 gpt Au over 10 m



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/244509_6ef82c575487babd_003full.jpg

Table 1. Assay Results

Hole From To Length Au g/t Comments HDGC-24-033 11.00 13.00 2.00 1.04

HDGC-24-033 17.00 18.00 1.00 1.31

HDGC-25-114 4.00 5.00 1.00 1.61

HDGC-25-118 10.00 11.00 1.00 5.71

HDGC-25-118 45.00 46.00 1.00 27.85

HDGC-25-118 46.00 49.00 3.00 3.01

HDGC-25-120 23.00 37.00 14.00 2.53

HDGC-25-124 7.00 24.00 17.00 19.86

Including 12 22 10 32.21

HDGC-25-128 21.00 22.00 1.00 1.66

HDGC-25-130 4.00 5.00 1.00 14.90 Overburden HDGC-25-130 6.00 6.30 0.30 2.69 Overburden HDGC-25-136 8.40 8.60 0.20 16.26

HDGC-25-136 9.45 9.65 0.20 5.57

HDGC-25-136 13.80 14.00 0.20 4.11

HDGC-25-136 15.55 16.00 0.45 1.75

HDGC-25-138 14.00 15.00 1.00 1.16

HDGC-25-138 16.70 17.40 0.70 16.82

HDGC-25-138 22.00 22.20 0.20 7.93

HDGC-25-138 24.25 24.45 0.20 3.98

HDGC-25-140 5.00 6.00 1.00 2.52

HDGC-25-140 7.50 7.70 0.20 1.31

HDGC-25-140 9.00 10.00 1.00 1.47

HDGC-25-140 14.78 15.54 0.76 26.71

HDGC-25-140 17.53 18.24 0.71 1.69

HDGC-25-142 2.40 8.20 5.80 2.72 Overburden HDGC-25-142 11.00 12.00 1.00 1.21

HDGC-25-142 21.00 21.80 0.80 3.28

HDGC-25-142 24.00 25.00 1.00 1.14

HDGC-25-145 51.00 52.00 1.00 31.60

HDGC-25-149 45.00 47.00 2.00 1.78

HDGC-25-149 51.00 52.70 1.70 7.72

HDGC-25-149 55.00 57.00 2.00 16.72 Backfill HDGC-25-149 63.00 67.00 4.00 3.44

HDGC-25-151 15.00 16.00 1.00 1.93

HDGC-25-151 36.00 37.00 1.00 2.23

HDGC-25-151 47.00 49.00 2.00 6.80

HDGC-25-151 60.00 61.00 1.00 15.18

HDGC-25-153A 19.00 20.00 1.00 2.19

HDGC-25-153A 22.00 23.00 1.00 1.02

HDGC-25-153A 28.00 29.00 1.00 1.06

HDGC-25-153A 37.00 38.00 1.00 2.88

HDGC-25-155 1.50 2.00 0.50 2.40 Overburden HDGC-25-155 13.60 14.00 0.40 6.17

HDGC-25-157 39.50 40.20 0.70 3.53

HDGC-25-159 33.50 35.00 1.50 1.11

HDGC-25-159 45.00 46.00 1.00 3.10

HDGC-25-159 54.00 54.23 0.23 14.60

HDGC-25-159 62.55 63.00 0.45 1.71

HDGC-25-161 40.10 40.30 0.20 24.47

HDGC-25-161 50.60 51.00 0.40 3.07

HDGC-25-163 21.00 21.70 0.70 11.96

HDGC-25-163 23.90 24.50 0.60 17.70

HDGC-25-163 28.00 31.20 3.20 1.78 Backfill HDGC-25-163 56.30 56.50 0.20 32.30

HDGC-25-230 9.80 10.00 0.20 1.47

HDGC-25-230 14.45 14.75 0.30 11.56

HDGC-25-230 17.30 17.70 0.40 2.40

HDGC-25-230 18.70 19.00 0.30 1.08

HDGC-25-231 12.65 13.50 0.85 27.79

HDGC-25-234 14.00 17.00 3.00 11.20 Backfill HDGC-25-234 20.71 21.00 0.29 8.68



Lengths reported relative to core access are estimated to be approximately 70% true thickness.

Table 2. Drill hole Data

Hole Number Azimuth Dip Depth Northing Easting Elevation HDGC-24-033 180 -60 19 5489073 554850 193 HDGC-25-114 180 -45 47 5489131 554840 197 HDGC-25-118 180 -60 64 5489145 554850 196 HDGC-25-120 180 -60 37 5489078 554830 193 HDGC-25-124 180 -60 25 5489078 554841 191 HDGC-25-128 180 -60 22 5489107 554880 190 HDGC-25-130 180 -60 13 5489097 554881 190 HDGC-25-136 180 -60 16 5489100 554870 189 HDGC-25-138 180 -60 43 5489110 554870 189 HDGC-25-140 180 -60 20 5489095 554860 186 HDGC-25-142 180 -60 34 5489104 554859 186 HDGC-25-145 180 -60 67 5489163 554780 184 HDGC-25-149 180 -60 67 5489145 554780 187 HDGC-25-151 180 -60 64 5489135 554780 188 HDGC-25-153A 180 -60 52 5489125 554781 187 HDGC-25-155 180 -60 37 5489169 554791 185 HDGC-25-157 180 -60 58 5489160 554791 186 HDGC-25-159 180 -60 73 5489151 554791 188 HDGC-25-161 180 -60 67 5489141 554791 189 HDGC-25-163 180 -60 58 5489131 554790 189 HDGC-25-230 180 -60 29 5489042 555140 199 HDGC-25-231 180 -60 20 5489032 555140 200 HDGC-25-234 180 -60 35 5489048 555130 199

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at the Hammerdown Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Manager, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. Exploration Manager, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

Analytical Procedures

All samples assayed and pertaining to this press release were completed by Eastern Analytical Limited (EAL) located at Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. EAL is an ISO 17025:2005 accredited laboratory for a defined scope of procedures. EAL has no relationship to Maritime Resources. Drill core samples are collected from NQ sized diamond drill core and sawn in half. The half core samples are delivered in sealed plastic bags to EAL by Maritime field crews where they are dried, crushed, and pulped. Samples are crushed to approximately 80% passing a minus 10 mesh and split using a riffle splitter to approximately 250 grams. A ring mill is used to pulverize the sample split to 95% passing a minus 150 mesh. Sample rejects are securely stored at the EAL site for future reference. A 30-gram representative sample is selected for analysis from the 250 grams after which EAL applies a fire assay fusion followed by acid digestion and analysis by atomic absorption for gold analysis. Other metals were analyzed by applying an acid digestion and 34 element ICP analysis finish. EAL runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates and blanks within each sample stream.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime (TSXV: MAE) (OTC Pink: MRTMF) is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, a top tier global mining jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit.

On Behalf of the Board:

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

