Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) ("GPM" or the "Company") announces that it has granted effective March 13, 2025, an aggregate of 2,900,000 options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until March 13, 2028.
The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.
