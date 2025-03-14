World Communications Forum Association (WCFA): Baron Evans of Sealand and PR Guru Paul Holmes to Lead Davos Communications Summit 2025 on April 10 in Switzerland

The former UK Labour Party General Secretary David Evans will reveal the key strategies behind multiple election victories - lessons that apply beyond politics

DAVOS, Switzerland, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the most influential voices in strategic communication - Baron Evans of Sealand andPaul Holmes, will take center stage at the Davos Communications Summit & Awards 2025 on April 10 at the Davos Congress Center. With decades of experience shaping communication victories, global PR trends, and corporate strategies, they will deliver game-changing insights into leadership, messaging, and what's next in the AI era. Secure your seat now at wcfasummit.com .

Baron Evans of Sealand, member of the House of Lords, former UK Labour Party General Secretary, and Senior Advisor to the Washington DC based Progressive Policy Institute, will deliver a keynote speech on "Win '24 - The Great Journey from Defeat to Victory," offering key takeaways of his electoral success applicable to business, politics, and global communications. Joining him is Paul Holmes, founder of PRovoke Media and one of the most respected voices in public relations. His keynote, "AI and 2025 Trends in Public Communications", will explore how AI is revolutionizing corporate messaging and brand engagement, shaping the next era of strategic communication.

"Successful communication isn't just about delivering a message - it's about understanding the people who need to hear it. Reconnecting with key parts of our voting coalition required more than just messaging - it demanded deep insight, a sharp strategic focus, and clear, consistent communication. At Davos Communications Summit 2025, I'll break down the practical strategies behind this success and how they apply far beyond politics - to anyone looking to influence, engage, and lead effectively," commented Baron Evans of Sealand.

The Davos Communications Summit & Awards 2025 , hosted by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA), will take place in Davos on April 9-11 and welcomes business and communication professionals to join for a two-day conference and gala dinner.

Among the distinguished speakers, representing Europe, North America, Africa and Asia, are also: Guntram Kaiser, Founder of KaiserCommunication GmbH, Stuart Bruce, PR Futurist & Co-Founder at Purposeful Relations, Catherine Hernandez-Blades, Independent Board Director, Chetna Krishna, Communications Officer at CERN, Iryna Zolotarevych, Advisor to the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, Kateryna Doroshevska, Founder & CEO, BECOME PR agency, Katja Fasink, CEO, key7 Communications, Kirsty Leighton, Founder & Group CEO at Milk & Honey PR; Laura Baxter, CEO of Castle Mount Media GmbH; Mary Beth West, Senior Strategist, Mike Southon, Entrepreneur Mentor, The Beermat Entrepreneur, Paul Holmes, Founder at PRovoke Media, Sanjiv Winayak, Senior Client Director/Head of AI at Milk & Honey, Sophie Reymond, Public Relations Consultant and Founder at SRPR, Syed Bukhari, Senior Manager Strategic Communications & Visibility at American University of Sharjah, Tatevik Simonian, Director Communications & International Relations, SPRING PR, Thabisile Phumo, Executive Vice President Stakeholder Relations at Sibanye-Stillwater, Viroslava Novosylna, CEO & Founder at SLOVA PR.

For the first time, the Davos Communications Awards Ceremony will be held in person during the Gala Dinner on April 10, recognizing excellence in public relations, corporate communications, and industry innovation worldwide. All communication experts, agencies and in-house teams are invited to submit their work at www.davosawards.com .

The Davos Communications Summit & Awards 2025 is in cooperation with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) and is proudly supported by The PREthics Community as the gold sponsor and Brain 4 Strategy as the silver sponsor. The official media partner is PR Newswire, part of Cision Group Ltd.

