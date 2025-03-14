TOKYO, Mar 14, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it will commence sales of its all-new Crown Estate model in Japan today.Toyota, under the concept of "making ever-better cars," has introduced TNGA(1) and the in-house company system to drive product-centered management. TNGA has enabled the company to develop a variety of vehicles based on a highly flexible platform, and the in-house company system has nurtured passionate individuals and organizations that put vehicles first and foremost. As a result, Toyota now adopts a Cluster Strategy, developing products not as individual offerings, but as a coordinated group, to meet the needs of customers.The Crown launched in 1955 celebrates its 70th anniversary with a history that has grown alongside the development of the Japanese economy. Staying true to its DNA of continuous innovation that has been passed down through past generations, the new Crown has also advanced the "making ever-better cars" ideal through TNGA and the in-house company system. In 2022, Toyota unveiled four models with different personalities, rather than just one sedan, to the world as the Crown series.Following the launch of the Crossover, Sport, and Sedan, comes the fourth model in the lineup of the Crown series, the Estate. It brings dynamic styling and functionality so drivers can enjoy an active lifestyle with family and friends. The result is a vehicle that embodies both the dignity and functionality of the Crown in what Toyota calls a Mature Active Cabin. The powertrain lineup includes hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models to cater to a wide range of customer lifestyles.(1) TNGAToyota New Global Architecture. An initiative to significantly improve basic performance and product strength by newly developing powertrain units and platforms in an integrated manner while incorporating "smart sharing"' that considers overall optimization.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.