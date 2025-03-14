Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Unico Connect, a software development agency specializing in Code, Low-Code, and No-Code solutions, received the Great Place To Work® Certification.

Unico Connect's Great Place To Work Certification | Source: Unico Connect

The certification is based on a trusted employee survey that quantifies the ROI of workplace culture, leadership impact, and employee experience - and measures it against the global standard.

Businesses can gain insights into employee potential, productivity, and financial performance by using the Trust Index Survey.

If an organization's Trust Index score is 70% or higher, it becomes eligible for certification.

CEO Malay Parekh said the agency is committed to creating a workplace that offers growth and opportunities.

"We believe in fostering a culture where everyone feels valued, supported, and inspired to achieve their best.

It is Unico's belief that a positive and empowering workplace translates to better innovation, stronger teamwork, and greater success for both our employees and customers. It validates our ongoing efforts to build a culture where people feel valued, inspired, and motivated to do their best work."

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect is a leading software development agency renowned for its use of No Code tools. It leverages visual development tools to create remarkable digital products that redefine user experiences. Unico Connect's expertise isn't confined to No Code platforms; it also leverages code-based frameworks such as Angular, React, Node.js, PHP, and Python, facilitating the development of complex, custom solutions.

