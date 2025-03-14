Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co., Ltd: Longsys Highlighted Reliable Industrial and Automotive Storage Innovations at Embedded World 2025

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Longsys (301308.SZ) successfully showcased its latest industrial and automotive storage solutions at Embedded World 2025 under the theme "Reliable Storage Empower the Industrial World." The company highlighted its PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) full-stack customization business model, demonstrating how its tailored storage solutions support industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and automotive applications.

Industrial-Grade Storage: High Performance & Reliability

At the event, Longsys unveiled its next-generation industrial storage solutions, including:

Industrial DDR5 DIMM - Supported ECC error correction, wide-temperature operation (-40°C to 85°C), and anti-sulfuration, ensuring reliability in industrial environments.

Industrial PCIe Gen4 SSD - Featured hardware PLP, anti-sulfuration, and LDPC error correction, delivering high-speed performance in AI-driven industrial applications.

4TB Industrial SATA SSD - Offered pSLC technology, temperature control, and high endurance, designed for long-duration, high-load operations.

Flash + DRAM: Comprehensive Automotive Storage Solutions

Longsys also presented its comprehensive automotive storage portfolio, integrating automotive LPDDR4x, UFS, eMMC, and SPI NAND Flash. These products passed AEC-Q100 Grade 2/3 testing and are IATF 16949-certified, supporting applications such as ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment, and autonomous driving. Key highlights included:

Automotive LPDDR4x - Delivered 4266Mbps speed, ultra-low power consumption, and won Best-in-Show at electronica 2024.

XS400 Automotive Surveillance SSD - Supported 24-channel 1080p HD video recording, ideal for commercial fleet vehicles.

PTM Full-Stack Customization: Flexible Solutions for Automotive & Industrial Applications

Longsys' PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) full-stack customization business model provides tailor-made storage solutions for industrial and automotive applications.

Industrial Storage Customization - Addressing form factor limitations in automation, DPU intelligent networking, and industrial computing, Longsys offers custom SSD and DIMM configurations optimized for specific hardware structures, firmware, and environmental conditions.

Automotive Storage Customization - Supporting long product lifecycles and stringent automotive-grade requirements, Longsys operates its own in-house packaging and testing facilities to deliver highly reliable, application-specific automotive storage solutions.

With in-house manufacturing and testing centers in Suzhou, South America, and Zhongshan, Longsys ensured a stable, high-quality supply chain. Longsys continues to strengthen its presence in high-reliability storage solutions.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

