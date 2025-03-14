Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
JETZT ODER NIE…dieser Kurs ist ein absoluter EINSTIEGS-TRAUM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.03.2025 13:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Lewis Hudnell's Article on Federal Circuit's Approach to Claim Construction at the Rule 12 Stage Published in IP Litigator

Finanznachrichten News

Hudnell Law Group Founder Offers Insight into Claim Construction Issues at the Rule 12 Stage in Recent Article

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / Lewis Hudnell, founder of Hudnell Law, has had his article titled "Federal Circuit Weighs the Need for Claim Construction at the Rule 12 Stage" featured in the January/February 2025 issue of IP Litigator . The article explores the Federal Circuit's recent approach to claim construction during the Rule 12 stage of patent litigation, providing important insights for parties and practitioners navigating complex patent disputes.

A copy of the full article is available on the Hudnell Law Group website at the following link: IP_Litigator_Article_Jan-Feb_2025_Issue.pdf

About Hudnell Law Group P.C.

Hudnell Law Group is a modern intellectual property law firm committed to innovating, adding value, and delivering results for our clients. Hudnell Law Group develops and implements innovative IP solutions that add value to our clients' businesses. We employ new and alternative practices designed to enhance the value of IP services. We demonstrate our value by the results we are able to achieve for our clients and our commitment to providing outstanding client service.

http://www.hudnelllaw.com

Contact Information

Melissa Young
Chief Marketing Officer
melissa@hudnelllaw.com
650-564-7720

.

SOURCE: Hudnell Law Group P.C.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.