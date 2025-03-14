Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Affinity Metals Corp. (CSE: AFF) (the "Company" or "Affinity Metals") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of 6,000,000 outstanding share purchase warrants. These warrants were originally issued on March 30, 2023, and each is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share until March 30, 2025. The Company proposes to extend the term of these warrants such that they will now expire on March 30, 2028, at an exercise price of $0.05/share. All other terms of the warrants will remain unchanged.

About Affinity Metals Corp.:

Affinity Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.

