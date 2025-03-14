The administrative provisions regulating the integration of EES into the National Electric System are in effect as of Monday. The incorporation of 8,412 MW of EES is planned for the 2024-2038 fiscal year. From pv magazine Spain The Official Gazette of the Federation of Mexico has published Agreement A/113/2024 of the Energy Regulatory Commission, which issues the General Administrative Provisions for the integration of Electric Energy Storage Systems (EES) into the National Electric System (SEN). According to the Indicative Program for the Installation and Retirement of Power Plants (PIIRCE), ...

