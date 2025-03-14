Fuding Tea Industry Development Leading Group: Grand White Tea Event Unveiled to Boost Global Visibility in Fuding, China

FUDING, China, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 10, the 3rd White Tea Trading Conference and Fuding White Tea Industry Promotion Week was staged in Fuding, co-sponsored by the China Tea Marketing Association and the Fuding Municipal People's Government, and hosted by the Fuding Tea Industry Development Leading Group. The event comprises agricultural intangible cultural heritage shows, white tea transactions, fitness programs, local cuisine, and all-for-one tourism. It is expected to inject new vitality into the white tea business, stimulate brand operations and cultural tourism, and let Fuding shine brighter in the white tea community.

In 2024, the city's tea plantations have a pickable area of about 212 km2, producing 41,000 tons of tea leaves. The comprehensive output value of the industry reached about 15.518 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.4%. Today, there are over 10,000 sales outlets of Fuding white tea in the country, the industry provides at least 100,000 jobs, and 380,000 people earn a respectable living.

In fact, Fuding has stepped up its efforts overseas and held promotional campaigns at Paris (Louvre Museum), Frankfurt, and several other cities since last year. According to Cai Meisheng, director of the Standing Committee of the Fuding Municipal People's Congress and executive deputy head of the Fuding Tea Industry Development Leading Group, the city will facilitate stakeholders in exports, international exhibitions, cross-border e-commerce, and activities in key markets. He also encourages capable organizations to set up Fuding White Tea Cultural Exchange Centers across the globe so that friends from various countries can enjoy the aroma of this beloved treasure.

Source: Fuding Tea Industry Development Leading Group

