Curve Secures £37M Investment led by Hanaco Ventures as the Company approaches profitability and prepares to Launch Curve Pay in 2025

2025 is shaping up to be a milestone year for Curve as it forecasts reaching profitability, expands its product offerings, and prepares to introduce its challenger to Apple Pay and Google Wallet-Curve Pay.

LONDON, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve, the digital wallet that saves you money, announced today it has secured a £37M investment led by Hanaco Ventures, with participation of existing shareholders such as Fuel Ventures, IDC, Outward VC and Lord Stanley Fink. The funding will support Curve's ambitious plans for 2025, including industry-first product launches and a series of customer-driven enhancements set to redefine how consumers manage their money in the future. Crucially, this capital injection strengthens Curve's financial position, accelerating its path to profitability while continuing to innovate and scale.

With regulatory changes forcing behemoths like Apple to open their NFC technology and digital wallet adoption surging across the UK and Europe, combined with banks actively looking to introduce their own Wallet solutions, the market is primed for intense competition in digital wallets. As people seek more options and greater flexibility in how they control their finances, Curve, as the established champion for consumer choice, is developing an offering which benefits both consumers and banks simultaneously. The investment from Hanaco will further enable Curve to capitalize on these market shifts - precipitated by consumer demand for more choice - expanding its market presence and partnerships, strengthening its infrastructure, and enhancing customer experiences.

"This latest investment reflects the confidence in Curve's vision to redefine the digital wallet space," said Shachar Bialick, Founder & CEO of Curve. "The Wallet Wars are here, and the only available solutions for customers to date are simple wallets which do nothing more than let you pay with your card. Curve is the only wallet that adds superpowers to your money; avoid Fx fees from any linked card, split old purchases into installments, earn cashback on top of any card and more. We see issuers looking to enter the market, and networks introducing innovative products such as Visa Flex and MasterCard One Credentials. This investment would allow us to invest further in our customer experience, bring new partnerships, and accelerate our path to profitability."

"Curve reimagined the digital wallet delivering a one-of-a-kind financial experience that simplifies and supercharges how you pay and manage your money - all without changing your bank," said Tomer Jacob at Hanaco. "The Curve team has proven to be resilient and innovative, and we are excited to support Curve as it continues to grow, bringing more choice and flexibility to the digital wallet market, and to its millions of users."

Curve has consistently delivered a digital wallet designed to provide greater control and flexibility to its growing global customer base of what is currently over six million users. Starting with the Curve Card - the one card to rule them all. While benefits like stacking rewards, real-time spending insights, and avoiding foreign exchange fees, empowers customers to save money and make informed financial decisions, innovations such as Go Back in Time® allow them to retroactively move transactions between cards, and manage their cashflow better, avoid debt etc.

Curve also offers a number of unique borrowing features and benefits. Curve ReFI enables customers to instantly transfer balances from one card to another, preventing unnecessary interest accrual, late payment fees, and overdrafts. Another recent invention, Curve Flex enables customers to split any past or future purchases into manageable instalments, wherever they shop. Further strengthening its commitment to financial empowerment, Curve has this week partnered with Infact to introduce real-time credit reporting for Curve Flex customers.

A key milestone for the company will be the upcoming launch of Curve Pay, a digital wallet alternative for Android and iOS users.

Curve is a pioneering digital wallet that goes beyond simply storing your cards digitally. Unlike other digital wallets, Curve actively works to save you money and enhance every payment you make. Through its cutting-edge wallet technology, Curve will help you avoid hidden foreign transaction fees from any linked card, allows you to switch payment cards even after purchase, and lets you earn rewards on top of your existing card benefits.

The Curve Wallet sits at the heart of this technology, bringing all your cards and other payment sources into one secure platform while adding unique money-saving features. Whether you're shopping online, in-store, or abroad, Curve gets the most value for your money. Authorised and regulated in the UK, EEA, and US, Curve has amassed more than 6 million customers globally, and processes billions in payments annually while continuing to innovate in digital finance.

