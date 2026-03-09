Vault Ventures Plc - Vault Ventures and Whitespace Develop Post-Quantum Secure Communications Platform

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09

9 March 2026

Vault Ventures PLC

("Vault" or the "Company")

Vault Ventures and Whitespace Develop Post-Quantum Secure Communications Platform

Vault Ventures PLC announces that it has entered into a contract with Whitespace Global Limited ("Whitespace"), a UK sovereign AI company specialising in secure platforms for regulated industries, to develop a proprietary post-quantum secure communications platform.

The contract, valued at approximately £1.6 million (excluding VAT), is structured as a milestone-based development programme over approximately 12 months. Under the agreement, Whitespace will lead the design and engineering of the platform, combining post-quantum cryptographic standards with secure mobile and backend infrastructure designed for deployment in regulated, sovereign and security-sensitive environments.

Highlights

· £1.6M development contract executed between Vault Ventures and Whitespace to build a proprietary post-quantum secure communications platform

· Platform architecture designed and engineered in partnership with Whitespace, a specialist in secure sovereign technology platforms

· Built around NIST-aligned post-quantum cryptographic standards

· Designed for deployment across regulated enterprises, sovereign institutions and security-sensitive environments

· Establishes controlled ownership of foundational post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure

· Independent cryptographic audit and CREST-accredited penetration testing included within scope



Program Overview

Under the contract, Whitespace will design and develop the secure communications platform on behalf of Vault, combining post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure with secure mobile and backend system architecture.

The system will comprise:

· Native iOS and Android secure messaging applications

· A dedicated post-quantum cryptographic module utilising CRYSTALS-Kyber and CRYSTALS-Dilithium

· Secure backend infrastructure supporting authentication, key management and encrypted message routing

· Secure file sharing and group messaging functionality

· Independent cryptographic audit and CREST-accredited penetration testing

Documentation and security controls will be aligned with SOC2 Type II standards and UK Government IL3/IL4 security classifications, supporting potential deployment within regulated and sovereign environments.

Strategic Significance

The development of proprietary post-quantum secure communications capability represents a foundational step in Vault's infrastructure strategy.

Through its engineering partnership with Whitespace, the Company is building the platform natively around NIST-standardised post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, rather than adapting legacy encryption frameworks.

This approach enables the Company to establish controlled ownership of the underlying cryptographic architecture while leveraging Whitespace's expertise in secure systems development and deployment within regulated and security-sensitive environments.

Early ownership of foundational cryptographic infrastructure provides strategic control over implementation standards, deployment pathways and long-term product evolution as regulated industries begin structured migration from legacy public-key encryption systems.



Structural Context and Market Opportunity

In 2024, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalised its first post-quantum cryptographic standards.

The migration to post-quantum cryptography represents a structural infrastructure transition across secure communications and digital identity systems. Encryption schemes that underpin messaging platforms, financial transactions, identity verification and secure data exchange will require replacement as quantum computing capabilities mature.

Governments, defence organisations and regulated industries are increasingly assessing long-term data security exposure, particularly where encrypted information must remain confidential for extended time horizons. The "harvest now, decrypt later" threat model has accelerated this transition.

The platform being developed by Vault in partnership with Whitespace is designed to address this emerging infrastructure shift by delivering a secure communications layer built natively around post-quantum standards.

Secure messaging platforms represent a contained and encryption-native deployment layer, allowing post-quantum standards to be implemented, validated and audited without requiring wholesale replacement of existing enterprise systems.

Commercial Pathways

The development of a post-quantum secure communications platform creates multiple potential commercial pathways for Vault.

Secure communications infrastructure of this nature is typically deployed within regulated enterprise environments, defence and sovereign institutions, critical national infrastructure operators and financial services organisations.

Deployments are commonly structured through enterprise licensing models, managed service arrangements or integration within regulated procurement frameworks.

The platform architecture being developed with Whitespace has been designed to support both direct deployment of the secure messaging platform and potential integration of its underlying cryptographic infrastructure into third-party systems or sector-specific communications frameworks.

As organisations begin structured migration toward post-quantum cryptographic standards, secure messaging platforms provide a defined application layer through which standards-aligned implementation can be introduced.

Brian Stockbridge, Chairman of Vault Ventures PLC, commented:

"Post-quantum cryptography is now standards-defined and infrastructure-driven.

Our partnership with Whitespace enables us to establish controlled ownership of post-quantum secure communications capability at an early stage in this transition.

Combined with Andrew Webber's advisory input, the programme strengthens the Company's ability to execute within regulated and security-sensitive environments."

Andrew Webber, Chief Partnerships Officer at Whitespace, commented:

"Secure communications infrastructure is entering a period of change as organisations prepare for the transition to post-quantum cryptographic standards. Working with Vault allows us to combine secure platform engineering with emerging cryptographic technologies to create a system designed for regulated and security-sensitive environments. Partnerships like this are increasingly how advanced technology platforms are developed and brought to market."

About Whitespace

Whitespace is a UK sovereign AI company building the technology and mission-ready AI applications required to move AI from experimentation into real-world operations.

At the core of its ecosystem is Collective, Whitespace's sovereign AI operating system, enabling the secure deployment of AI applications across cloud, edge and air-gapped environments.

Working with defence, government and regulated industries, Whitespace delivers AI capabilities that connect governed data, domain context, reasoning and action to support faster, more transparent decision-making in complex operational environments.

Important Notice:

The Company operates a cryptocurrency treasury. The Company's treasury activities involve investment in financial instruments that may fluctuate in value and are subject to market, credit and liquidity risks. These investments are undertaken for corporate purposes and are not offered to the public. This announcement does not constitute investment advice or an offer or invitation to invest. Past performance is not a reliable indicator for future results. Capital is at risk and returns are not guaranteed.

1. Capital at risk

Investments made as part of the treasury strategy may fluctuate in value. There is a risk that capital may be lost.

2. No guarantee of returns

Returns generated through treasury activities are not guaranteed and may vary depending on market and economic conditions.

3. Liquidity risk

Some treasury assets may be illiquid or subject to market constraints, which could affect the company's ability to access funds when needed.

4. Market and Interest Rate Exposure

Changes in interest rates. Inflation or broader market conditions may adversely impact the value or performance of treasury investments.

5. Credit and counterparty risks

The Company is exposed to the risk that counterparties may default on their obligations, potentially resulting in financial loss.

6. Regulatory and taxation uncertainty

Future changes in regulation or tax treatment may affect the structure or outcomes of the treasury strategy.

7. Not a financial promotion

This communication is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to invest. The treasury strategy is managed for corporate purposes and is not marketed to the public.