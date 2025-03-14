Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
JETZT ODER NIE…dieser Kurs ist ein absoluter EINSTIEGS-TRAUM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40MSU | ISIN: CA38150E2069 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
14.03.2025 13:38 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goldflare Exploration Inc.: Goldflare Announces The Closing Of Its Common Share Private Placement

Finanznachrichten News

PIEDMONT,QC / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces the closing of a private placement of $265,000 offered to eligible investors at a price of $0.045 per unit (1?unit =?1?common?share?+ 1?warrant allowing the holder to acquire 1?common share at a price of $0.07 per share, for a period of 12 months following the closing of the Placement). The offering totals 5,888,889 common shares.

No insider participated to this placement and no intermediary fees were engaged.

The offering is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities to be issued will be subject to a minimum holding period of four months plus one day.

The placement proceeds will be used for working capital requirements.

-30-

For more information:

Michel Desjardins
President and CEO
819 638-9138
micheldesjardins@goldflare.ca

David Corbeil-Héneault
Chief Financial Officer
450 622-4066
comptabilite@goldflare.ca

SOURCE: Goldflare Exploration Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.