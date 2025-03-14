AireSpring Wins 2025 Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Excellence

Global Managed Services Provider Recognized for Outstanding Customer Support and IT Service Management

AireSpring, a leading global managed services provider specializing in managed network services, security, mobility and cloud communications, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department and ITSM Excellence, in the Customer Service Department of the Year - Telecommunications category.

This highly competitive, juried award recognizes organizations that set the standard for superior customer service and innovation. AireSpring's win underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer experience through its expert service team and AIreCONTROL, the industry's most advanced AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) platform.

Commitment to Exceptional Customer Service and Innovation

As a frequent award-winner for excellence in customer service with a diverse portfolio of best-of-breed technology solutions, AireSpring has built its reputation on white-glove service and proactive support, ensuring businesses receive seamless, end-to-end IT and network solutions. At the core of this award-winning approach is AIreCONTROL, a next-generation ITSM platform that enhances network management and service reliability. Key features include:

24/7/365 real-time monitoring across multiple geographically diverse network operations centers (NOCs).

360-degree visibility and control over every device, process, data point, and circuit.

AI automated case generation with 92% of all cases opened proactively.

Instant, customizable, omni-channel alerting for network issues, power outages, and security threats.

AIrePOD Tier 3 Engineering support, providing expert guidance within 10 minutes of case creation.

Recognized for Customer Success and Industry Leadership

AireSpring received this year's award for its dedication to customer engagement through developing its Customer Success team and expanding AIreCONTROL's features. Thanks to these efforts, AireSpring continues to retain customers and drive sales at industry-leading rates.

"Winning the Silver Stevie Award is a testament to AireSpring's dedication to customer success, innovation, and industry leadership," said Russ Shipley, AireSpring Chief Operating Officer. "This award not only recognizes our cutting-edge IT service management platform, AIreCONTROL-it also honors our exceptional team members who contribute their expertise to consistently deliver proactive, personalized customer service, and work to delight our partners and their customers every day."

"The outstanding scores awarded to this year's Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning global managed services provider. We design and deliver customized IT, connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions for enterprises worldwide. Our AI-powered AIreCONTROL ITSM platform, combined with personalized support, ensures a superior customer experience.

AireSpring's services include Managed Connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, Cloud Communications, Global Connectivity, and Mobility solutions, offered through a diverse network of channel partners, including TSDs, MSPs, and VARs.

With access to over 200 network providers globally, we provide seamless, fully managed, single-source solutions with one bill and one point of contact.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill

SVP Marketing

ellen.cahill@airespring.com

888.389.2899





SOURCE: AireSpring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire