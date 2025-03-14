NV Behavioral Health Services Rebrands as Therapize Me: Empowering Mental Health for All

NV Behavioral Health Services is proud to announce its rebranding to Therapize Me, marking a new chapter in our commitment to mental health and wellness. The new name reflects a mission to create a supportive environment where individuals can openly discuss their mental health and access the care they need.

At Therapize Me, mental health is recognized as a crucial foundation for a successful and fulfilled lifestyle. Striving to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health issues, Therapize Me offers clients a safe and judgment-free space to seek help. The goal is to foster self-development and assist clients in achieving their personal goals by connecting them with effective and engaging therapists.

"Therapize Me: Behavioral Health Services for Everyone." Comprehensive therapy options include family therapy, couples counseling, and individual sessions, ensuring support to as many individuals as possible on their journey to better mental health. Effective therapy has the power to change lives, and Therapize Me prides in their ability to make a significant impact on clients' well-being.

"Understanding that the cost of therapy can be a barrier for many, Therapize Me is committed to providing affordable options that make mental health care accessible to all. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to seek help and improve their mental health without the burden of financial strain," says founder and therapist, Crystal Sheldon.

Says co-founder, Matt Sheldon, "Our work is inspired by the legacies of two remarkable women, Myrna Williams (Myrna Torme) and Harriet Sheldon, who dedicated their lives to improving the lives of others. We honor their commitment by embodying their values in our practice and striving to make a positive difference in our community."

Join Therapize Me in celebrating this exciting new chapter. For more information about services and their commitment to accessible mental health care, please visit their website at https://mentalhealth.vegas.

About Therapize Me

Therapize Me is dedicated to providing accessible behavioral health services that empower individuals and families to take charge of their mental health. With a focus on affordability and a supportive environment, Therapize Me is committed to helping clients on their journey to wellness. For an appointment, call (702) 331-9333

7 Days a Week, 9:00am-7:00pm or email us at info@nvbhs.vegas. Located at 2431 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy #110, Henderson, NV 89052.

