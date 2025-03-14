Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, announced that it has been awarded a 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award. The firm's Navigator® Tactical Fixed Income Fund (Ticker: NTBIX) was named Best 10-Year Fund in the Alternative Credit Focus Funds category. The fund was recognized for its "consistently strong risk-adjusted 10-year performance relative to its peers."

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which represents the fund's fourth Lipper Award," said Sean Clark, CFA®, Chief Investment Officer. "I'm proud of our team and believe this award is a testament to their disciplined investment approach, which they have applied consistently since the inception of the fund."

NTBIX is managed by Sean Clark, CIO, Alexander Meyer, Head of Fixed Income and Senior Portfolio Manager, Robert Bennett, Head of Cross Asset Management and Senior Portfolio Manager, and a team of portfolio managers responsible for research and implementation. Due to demand, the fund has experienced significant year-over-year growth, with assets under management of $8 billion as of February 28, 2025.

Sean Clark believes that the fund's tactical approach can help investors navigate shifting market conditions. "We believe a tactical approach, especially in today's changing market environment, may help investors take advantage of opportunities across the fixed income credit spectrum while also managing risk."

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for this award once again," said Brendan Clark, Chief Executive Officer. "I view this award as a reflection of our team's diligent commitment to helping advisors and their clients."

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $40.7 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on X.

*As of December 31, 2024; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

Important Fund Risk Information

Awards and rankings are only one form of performance measurement. For current performance information, please call toll free 800.766.2264 or visit navigatorfunds.com.

An investment in the Tactical Fixed Income Fund (the "Fund") is subject to risks, and you could lose money on your investment. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.766.2264. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are not affiliated.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. did not provide compensation to LSEG for this award.

