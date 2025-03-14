WideOpenWest, Inc.: Wow! Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

Penetration Rates increased in 2024 to 16.6% in Greenfield Markets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOpenWest, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (NYSE: WOW), one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes nearly 2.0 million residential, business and wholesale consumers, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights (1)

Fourth quarter Total Revenue of $152.6 million, a decrease of $16.2 million, or 9.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023

Full year Total Revenue of $630.9 million, a decrease of $55.8 million, or 8.1%, compared to the corresponding period of 2023

Fourth quarter HSD Revenue totaled $104.9 million, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 3.5% compared to fourth quarter of 2023

Full year HSD Revenue totaled $423.6 million, a decrease of $6.8 million, or 1.6%, compared to the corresponding period of 2023

Net Loss was $10.6 million and $58.8 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024

Net loss of 10,200 HSD RGUs for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, including 5,400 related to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $73.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 3.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023

Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $288.4 million, an increase of $13.0 million, or 4.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2023

Passed approximately 31,500 new homes in Greenfield markets and increased penetration rates to 16.6% for the year ended December 31, 2024

"I am pleased with the progress we made in 2024, especially in our Greenfield markets where we passed an additional 31,500 new homes and increased our penetration rate to 16.6%," said Teresa Elder, WOW!'s CEO. "We continue to see the success of our simplified pricing strategy which contributed to year-over-year ARPU growth, reinforcing our commitment to our strategy."

"Our fourth quarter results reflect continued momentum in our Greenfield fiber expansion markets and strong cost management," said John Rego, WOW!'s CFO. "We saw 4.7% year-over-year growth in our Adjusted EBITDA, as we drove efficiencies in our business and re-accelerated our investments in new markets."

Revenue

Total Revenue was $152.6 million and $630.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, down $16.2 million and $55.8 million as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.

Total Subscription Revenue for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 was $140.3 million and $581.8 million, down $15.2 million, or 9.8%, and $53.8 million, or 8.5%, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. The decrease was the result of a $49.6 million shift in service offering mix primarily driven by the reduction in Video and HSD RGUs, and a $25.5 million decrease in volume across all services. The decrease was partially offset by a $21.3 million increase in average revenue per unit ("ARPU"), inclusive of $2.5 million of revenue credits issued for Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and rate increases issued for Video services and, to a lesser extent, HSD services, during 2024. ARPU is calculated as subscription revenue for each of the HSD, Video and Telephony services divided by the average total RGUs for each service category for the respective period.

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures," and "Subscriber Information" in this Press Release for definitions and information related to Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the closest comparable GAAP measures and why our management thinks it is beneficial to present such non-GAAP measures.

Other Business Services Revenue totaled $4.8 million and $19.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, down $0.5 million, or 9.4%, and $1.4 million, or 6.7%, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. The decrease in each period was primarily due to decreases in data center revenue.

Other Revenue totaled $7.5 million and $29.5 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, down $0.5 million, or 6.3%, and $0.6 million, or 2.0%, compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. The decrease in each period is primarily due to decreases in shopping, line assurance, and advertising, partially offset by increases in streaming partner revenue.

Costs and Expenses

Operating Expenses (excluding Depreciation and Amortization) totaled $62.1 million and $256.8 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, down $9.6 million, or 13.4%, and $44.2 million, or 14.7%, compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. The decreases are primarily driven by reduction in direct operating expenses, specifically programming expenses of $35.4 million, which aligns with the reduction in Video RGUs between periods, increases in capitalizable activity, as well as decreases in bad debt expenses, call center costs, and stock compensation, partially offset by increases in compensation related expenses. We expect the reduction in Video RGUs and associated decrease in programming expenses to continue as our customer base shifts towards HSD only.

Selling, General, and Administrative totaled $42.9 million and $155.0 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, up $9.1 million, or 26.9%, and down $45.4 million, or 22.7%, compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. The decrease in the full year period is primarily attributable to a $43.5 decrease in the patent litigation expense net of a $3.8 refund from an indemnification claim related to this matter, in addition to decrease in marketing expenses and stock compensation. The decreases are partially offset by increases in legal and professional fees primarily related to the negotiation and execution of our Priority Credit Agreement in the fourth quarter of 2024, which primarily drove the increase in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year period. The Company also received $1.5 million of business interruption proceeds in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the hurricane damage in the third and fourth quarters which are recorded as an offset to selling, general and administrative expenses.

Net Loss

Net Loss for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 was $10.6 million and $58.8 million, compared to $43.5 million and $287.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The net profit margin was (6.9)% and (9.3)% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to a net profit margin of (25.8)% and (41.9)% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 was $73.7 million and $288.4 million, an increase of $2.5 million and an increase of $13.0 million, compared to the corresponding periods in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 48.3% and 45.7% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 42.2% and 40.1% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Subscribers

WOW! reported Total Subscribers of 478,700 as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 25,400 compared to December 31, 2023, down 11,800 compared to September 30, 2024. HSD RGUs totaled 470,400 as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 19,700 compared to December 31, 2023, down 10,200 compared to September 30, 2024.

Market Expansion

Market Expansion projects passed an additional 11,600 homes for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, including 9,300 additional homes in Greenfield markets and 2,300 additional homes in Edge-out projects. As of December 31, 2024, Greenfield initiatives passed a total of 61,900 homes and 10,300 subscribers, representing a 16.6% penetration rate.

At December 31, 2024, the 2024 Edge-out projects passed 8,300 new homes and 3,300 subscribers, representing a 39.8% penetration rate. The 2023 Edge-out projects passed 18,500 new homes and 5,700 subscribers, which represents 30.8% penetration. The 2022 Edge-out projects passed 2,900 new homes and 900 subscribers, which represents 31.0% penetration.

Capital Expenditures

Capital Expenditures totaled $215.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a $53.1 million, or 19.7%, decrease compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease is primarily related to decreases in line extensions as the Company paused market expansion construction during the third quarter of 2024 pending the additional liquidity provided by our Priority Credit Agreement. Core Capital Expenditures, or total capital expenditures excluding expansion capital expenditures, equated to 20.8% of Total Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Liquidity and Leverage

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company entered into a new Priority Credit Agreement which refinanced our prior indebtedness and included $200.0 million in new borrowings. Borrowings under our Priority Credit Agreement consists of three tranches: (i) a first out term loan, which bears interest at SOFR plus 7.00%, (ii) a second out term loan, which bears interest at SOFR plus 3.00%, and (iii) a revolving credit facility which bears interest at SOFR plus 2.75%.

As of December 31, 2024, the total outstanding amount of long-term debt and finance lease obligations was $1,017.4 million, and cash and cash equivalents were $38.8 million. Total Net Leverage as of December 31, 2024 was 3.5x on a LTM Adjusted EBITDA basis and undrawn revolver capacity totaled $150.7 million.

Acquisition Proposal Update

On May 2, 2024, the WOW! Board of Directors received an unsolicited non-binding preliminary acquisition proposal from DigitalBridge Investments, LLC and various Crestview entities. A special committee of independent directors has been formed to evaluate the Proposal. The Special Committee has retained Centerview Partners and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as its financial and legal advisors. The work of the Special Committee is ongoing. WOW! does not undertake any obligation to make any further public comment or disclosure on matters related to the proposal or related matters unless and until WOW! determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

First Quarter 2025 Guidance





Q1 2025 HSD Revenue

$102.0 - $104.0 Total Revenue

$147.0 - $149.0 Adjusted EBITDA

$72.0 - $74.0





HSD net additions

(6,000 - 4,500)

WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023



(in millions, except share data) Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38.8

$ 23.4 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $3.3 and $6.7, respectively



32.0



38.8 Accounts receivable-other



2.1



9.5 Prepaid expenses and other



38.9



38.5 Total current assets



111.8



110.2 Right-of-use lease assets-operating



19.3



20.1 Property, plant and equipment, net



831.2



830.4 Franchise operating rights



278.3



278.3 Goodwill



225.1



225.1 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net



0.6



1.0 Other non-current assets



46.2



49.6 Total assets

$ 1,512.5

$ 1,514.7 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable-trade

$ 42.2

$ 59.5 Accrued interest



19.8



1.6 Current portion of long-term lease liability-operating



4.6



4.3 Accrued liabilities and other



72.8



60.0 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



20.0



18.8 Current portion of unearned service revenue



23.8



25.4 Total current liabilities



183.2



169.6 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of debt issuance costs -less current portion



997.4



915.7 Long-term lease liability-operating



16.9



18.0 Deferred income taxes, net



91.0



125.7 Other non-current liabilities



15.2



27.5 Total liabilities



1,303.7



1,256.5 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding



-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 700,000,000 shares authorized; 100,219,835 and 98,594,629 issued as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 84,810,418 and 83,557,786 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



1.0



1.0 Additional paid-in capital



402.9



391.8 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



(38.5)



20.3 Treasury stock at cost, 15,409,417 and 15,036,843 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



(156.6)



(154.9) Total stockholders' equity



208.8



258.2 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,512.5

$ 1,514.7

WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED (unaudited)





























Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(in millions, except for share data) Revenue:























HSD

$ 104.9

$ 108.7

$ 423.6

$ 430.4 Video



25.6



35.0



116.2



157.6 Telephony



9.8



11.8



42.0



47.6 Total subscription services revenue



140.3



155.5



581.8



635.6 Other business services



4.8



5.3



19.6



21.0 Other



7.5



8.0



29.5



30.1 Total revenue



152.6



168.8



630.9



686.7

























Costs and expenses:























Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)



62.1



71.7



256.8



301.0 Selling, general and administrative



42.9



33.8



155.0



200.4 Depreciation and amortization



52.3



51.9



212.6



193.5 Impairment losses on intangibles



-



47.0



-



306.8





157.3



204.4



624.4



1,001.7 Income (loss) from operations



(4.7)



(35.6)



6.5



(315.0) Other income (expense):























Interest expense



(18.2)



(20.0)



(88.6)



(71.1) Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(1.0)



-



(1.0)



- Other income, net



0.1



0.4



1.0



2.3 Loss from operations before provision for income tax



(23.8)



(55.2)



(82.1)



(383.8) Income tax benefit



13.2



11.7



23.3



96.1 Net loss

$ (10.6)

$ (43.5)

$ (58.8)

$ (287.7)

























Basic and diluted loss per common share























Basic

$ (0.13)

$ (0.54)

$ (0.72)

$ (3.53) Diluted

$ (0.13)

$ (0.54)

$ (0.72)

$ (3.53) Weighted-average common shares outstanding























Basic



82,090,840



80,999,350



81,859,903



81,595,766 Diluted



82,090,840



80,999,350



81,859,903



81,595,766

WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

















Year ended



December 31,



2024

2023



(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (58.8)

$ (287.7) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



210.0



193.1 Deferred income taxes



(34.7)



(99.6) Provision for credit losses



9.5



12.7 Loss on sale of assets, net



-



0.3 Loss (gain) on sale of operating assets, net



2.6



0.4 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount



2.4



1.7 Change in fair value of derivative instruments



2.9



- Loss on debt extinguishment



1.0



- Impairment losses on intangibles



-



306.8 Non-cash compensation



11.1



16.8 Other non-cash items



(0.3)



(0.2) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



-



- Receivables and other operating assets



7.7



(15.0) Payables and accruals



10.3



5.8 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 163.7

$ 135.1 Cash flows from investing activities:











Capital expenditures

$ (215.8)

$ (268.9) Other investing activities



0.2



0.1 Net cash used in investing activities

$ (215.6)

$ (268.8) Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

$ 244.0

$ 202.0 Payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations



(169.0)



(29.6) Reimbursement of finance lease payments



1.7



- Payments of debt issuance costs



(7.9)



- Purchase of shares



(1.5)



(46.3) Net cash provided by financing activities

$ 67.3

$ 126.1 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



15.4



(7.6) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



23.4



31.0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 38.8

$ 23.4 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the periods for interest, net

$ 68.0

$ 67.5 Cash received during the periods for interest rate swap

$ 3.3

$ - Cash paid during the periods for income taxes

$ 8.4

$ 10.9 Cash received during the periods for refunds of income taxes

$ 0.6

$ 5.0 Insurance proceeds received for business interruption

$ 1.5

$ - Indemnification proceeds received for patent litigation

$ 3.8

$ - Non-cash investing and financing activities:











Excise tax payable

$ 0.2

$ 1.5 Paid in kind debt fees

$ 8.0

$ - Capital expenditures within accounts payable and accruals

$ 29.3

$ 42.6

WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to Net (Loss) Income and Net Profit Margin for the periods presented:





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(in millions) Net loss

$ (10.6)

$ (43.5)

$ (58.8)

$ (287.7) Net Profit Margin



(6.9) %



(25.8) %



(9.3) %



(41.9) %

























Plus: Depreciation and amortization



52.3



51.9



212.6



193.5 Impairment losses on intangibles



-



47.0



-



306.8 Interest expense



18.2



20.0



88.6



71.1 Loss on early extinguishment of debt



1.0



-



1.0



- Non-recurring professional fees, M&A integration and restructuring expense



25.3



4.9



62.0



27.8 Patent litigation settlement



(2.0)



-



(3.8)



45.4 Non-cash stock compensation



2.8



2.9



11.1



16.8 Other income, net



(0.1)



(0.3)



(1.0)



(2.2) Income tax benefit



(13.2)



(11.7)



(23.3)



(96.1) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 73.7

$ 71.2

$ 288.4

$ 275.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin



48.3 %



42.2 %



45.7 %



40.1 %

WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Capital Expenditures and Subscriber Information

(unaudited)

The following table provides additional information regarding our Capital Expenditures for the periods presented:





























Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(in millions) Support capital and other

$ 23.3

$ 14.7

$ 49.9

$ 52.9 Customer premise equipment



16.8



17.4



71.2



65.7 Scalable infrastructure



5.9



35.4



64.1



80.1 Line extensions



5.7



13.1



30.6



70.2 Total

$ 51.7

$ 80.6

$ 215.8

$ 268.9 Capital expenditures included in total related to:























Greenfields

$ 3.9

$ 33.8

$ 63.7

$ 105.0 Business services

$ 3.0

$ 3.6

$ 13.5

$ 14.0 Edge-outs

$ 2.5

$ 3.4

$ 7.4

$ 13.4

The following table provides an unaudited summary of our continuing operations subscriber information:

























Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2024 Homes Passed

1,932,200

1,948,500

1,956,700

1,952,200

1,962,100 Total Subscribers

504,100

500,700

495,200

490,500

478,700 HSD RGUs

490,100

489,700

485,000

480,600

470,400 Video RGUs

90,800

79,300

71,600

66,300

60,600 Telephony RGUs

79,500

77,700

75,700

73,700

71,600 Total RGUs

660,400

646,700

632,300

620,600

602,600

